The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Kansas City Royals in this American League matchup. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Blue Jays-Royals prediction and pick while stating how you can watch the game.

The Blue Jays have been in the state of Missouri for the first two series of the year. They opened up against the St. Louis Cardinals and lost two out of three after winning on opening day. Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette are off to great starts as they are both hitting over .400 to start the year. Chapman leads the team in doubles while Bichette has hit the only home run for the Blue Jays. Kevin Gausman was great in his start against St. Louis, but was handed the loss after giving up three unearned runs.

The Royals were swept by the Twins opening weekend. Salvador Perez has been off to a good start as he is hitting .364 with two doubles. Kansas City has a lot to figure out, though. They have eight people on their team hitting below .200 to start the season. The pitching staff in Kansas City has been doing just fine, however. They opened the season giving up just four runs in two games and they are 11th in the MLB in ERA.

This game will be game two of a four game set between the two teams. Game one was controlled by the Royals. Kansas City went up 7-0 early and MJ Melendez added a home run as the Royals went on to win 9-5. Brady Singer was given the start and he pitched well. He went five innings, gave up one run on two hits and struck out three.

Here are the Blue Jays-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Royals Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-110)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 10 (-118)

Under: 10 (-104)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Royals

TV:Sportsnet (Canada), Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Toronto will need to rely on their lineup to produce in this one. George Springer was 5-6 on opening day, but has just one hit since then. Springer will need to find a way to break his 1-15 slump at the plate. Springer and the Blue Jays will have a great chance to hit the ball around the park Tuesday night. Kris Bubic is getting the start for the Royals and he was bad in 2022. Bubic pitched 129 innings, gave up 156 hits, allowed 18 home runs and walked 63 batters in the 2022 season. The Blue Jays lineup is full of right-handed hitters that can crush left-handed pitching, and Bubic could be in some danger if the Blue Jays get hot.

Toronto needs to stay patient at the plate. Kansas City has walked 17 batters over 36 innings. If the Blue Jays stay patient, they will eventually get their pitches. Toronto is tied for fifth in walks in the MLB, so this should not be a problem.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Kansas City has not hit the ball well to start the year, but they were able to in game one of this series. The Blue Jays pitching has the second worst ERA in the MLB this season and have given up the second most hits. The Royals were able to collect 10 hits in game one of the series. Bobby Witt Jr, Salvador Perez and company need to keep that up if they want to win this game.

Yusei Kikuchi is on the mound for Toronto and he struggled last season. He gave up 23 home runs in a little over 100 innings and walked 58. Kansas City needs to stay patient at the plate and wait for their pitch. Kikuchi will make mistakes, but the Royals will need to lay off balls out of the strikezone before he does.

Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays lineup should have no problem against Bubic. Expect Toronto to crush the ball and come out victorious.

Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (-110), Over 10 (-118)