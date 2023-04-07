Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

It’s the home opener for the Los Angeles Angels, as they meet the Toronto Blue Jays at Angels Stadium. We’re at the Big A, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Blue Jays-Angels prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Thursday, the Blue Jays defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3. First, they started the scoring in the first inning when Matt Chapman clapped a 2-RBI double to left-center field, giving the Jays a 2-0 lead. Bo Bichette added an RBI single in the second inning to right-center field. Later, Cavan Biggio slammed a solo home run to right field to make it 4-0. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubbed a solo home run to make it 5-0. Ultimately, the Jays held on for a 6-3 win.

The Angels took two of three from the Mariners after defeating them 4-3. Initially, they got the scoring started when rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe slugged a 2-run home run to left-center field to make it 2-0 Angels. It was a 2-1 game heading into the seventh inning when Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani swatted back-to-back RBI singles to shallow center field to give the Halos a 4-1 edge. The Angels ultimately held on to win the game 4-3. Ohtani tossed six innings while allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Meanwhile, Jose Quijada recorded the final three outs in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Blue Jays enter this tilt with a record of 4-3 and are currently third in the AL East. Ultimately, this is their final road series before their home opener on Tuesday. The Angels are 4-2 and currently in a first-place tie in the AL West. Now, they will endure their first home game of the season.

The Blue Jays won the season series 4-3 against the Angels in 2022. Significantly, they swept a 4-game series in Anaheim, which helped propel a long slide that led to the firing of manager Joe Maddon.

Here are the Blue Jays-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-196)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

TV: MLB TV

Stream: MLB

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Chris Bassitt takes the hill against the Angels and enters the contest with a record of 0-1 and an ERA of 24.30. Unfortunately, he struggled in his first contest, lasting only 3 1/3 innings while allowing nine earned runs on nine hits. Bassitt has plenty of experience against the Angels, compiling a 6-3 record with a 3.43 ERA over 12 career starts. Ultimately, he will have plenty of help in an offense that averages 4.71 runs per game.

Guerrero is batting .407 (7 for 27) with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs over seven games. Meanwhile, Bichette is batting .324 (11 for 34) with one home run, three RBIs, and five runs. Matt Chapman is batting .481 (13 for 27) with seven RBIs and four runs. Also, George Springer is batting .241 (7 for 29) with two RBIs and four runs.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if they can jump on the Angels early. Then, their pitching must get past Trout and Ohtani.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for the Angels and is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA after tossing 5 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run in his previous start. However, he struggled against the Blue Jays last season when he lasted just three innings while allowing six runs (five earned) while allowing five hits, and walking three. Sandoval will look to redeem himself against one of the best lineups in baseball.

Trout is off to a great start, batting .368 (7 for 19) with one home run, three RBIs, and five runs. Moreover, Ohtani is also solid, batting .286 (6 for 21) with two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs. Taylor Ward is off to another great start, batting .370 (10 for 27) with two home runs, six RBIs, and six runs. Meanwhile, O’Hoppe has had a good start to his career, batting .278 (5 for 18) with two home runs, eight RBIs, and three runs. But Hunter Renfroe has not had a good start to his career in Anaheim, batting .167 (4 for 24) with one RBI and three RBIs. Moreover, he has not hit a home run yet and is still looking for his first extra-base hit.

The Angels will cover the spread if Sandoval can control his pitches and locate his strikes. Then, the offense must score enough runs to give the bullpen some wiggle room.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays dominated the Angels and Sandoval last season in Anaheim. Therefore, expect them to once again come out with a bang and piece together some hits.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-196)