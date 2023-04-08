Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Blue Jays Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Angels.

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a weird but not terrible start to their season. The weird part is that their starting pitchers, which looked good on paper, have had a rocky start. Yet, the results haven’t been terrible: The Jays are 5-3 through eight games because they were able to win a 10-9 slugfest against the Cardinals on opening day and bounce back from a three-game losing skid thanks to an offense which has provided timely hits.

The Blue Jays have Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, and Jose Berrios in their starting rotation. Only Gausman — through two starts — has begun his 2023 season impressively. Manoah and Bassitt were tagged in their first games but battled back well in their second games. This leaves Berrios, who was poor in his first start of the season and now returns to the hill for this Saturday game against the Angels. The Jays do have an elite offense, but they will need Berrios to significantly improve from his 2022 standard if Toronto is going to make a serious run at the American League East Division championship.

Here are the Blue Jays-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Angels Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-194)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Angels

TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) / Bally Sports (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:07 p.m. ET/6:07 p.m. PT

*Watch Blue Jays-Angels LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jose Berrios experience is a roller-coaster. If you have followed Berrios in Toronto with the Blue Jays, you know that he can be unhittable when locked in, and that he gets pounded if he is not sharp. In his first start of the season, he got pounded, which might seem like a reason to pick against the Jays, but the larger reality of Jose Berrios is that if one start is poor, the next start is often a very good one. Berrios bounced back from a lot of bad outings in 2022 by pitching well his next time out. That pattern — and that reality — points to a Toronto victory against an Angel team which has Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and not that much else. As long as Berrios doesn’t allow those two great hitters to beat him, he should be in good shape.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels won a series in Seattle earlier this week against the Mariners. They have won each of the first two series they have played this season behind Ohtani and Trout, their two superstars. The starting pitching has been solid, as shown by Patrick Sandoval, who contained the Jays’ bats on Friday night before the Los Angeles bullpen gave up a 3-1 lead.

The starter for L.A. in this game is Tyler Anderson, who had such a great 2022 season with the Dodgers across town. Anderson gives the Angels a notable pitching upgrade. His ability to change speeds and hit precise locations should enable the Halos to beat Toronto here.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Tyler Anderson factor should help Los Angeles here. He is the more consistent pitcher, compared to Jose Berrios.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5