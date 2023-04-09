Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Blue Jays Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Angels.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 5-4 through their first nine games, all part of a long multi-time zone road trip. All in all, the end result isn’t that bad, but how the Jays have arrived at that 5-4 record has to be somewhat concerning. The Jays watched starting pitcher Jose Berrios give up a four-run lead on Saturday evening in a 9-5 loss to the Angels. Berrios has pitched poorly in each of his first two starts this season, which is highly alarming for Toronto. The Jays are unlikely to outmaneuver the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees for the American League East Division championship if Berrios can’t pitch consistently well.

However, while Berrios struggles, the Jays received an unexpected and very pleasant surprise this past week when Yusei Kikuchi, who was a disaster for Toronto in 2022, pitched a solid ballgame and helped the Jays defeat Kansas City to begin a four-game winning streak. Kikuchi knew he had to make significant changes in the offseason. The Jays were cautiously optimistic in the spring that Kikuchi was going to be better, but they needed to see proof once the regular season began. Yes, it’s only the Royals and not the Mike Trout-Shohei Ohtani Angels, but still: Kikuchi pitching well last week should give the Jays confidence that the back end of their rotation might be better in 2023.

Here are the Blue Jays-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Angels Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-184)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 10 (-108)

Under: 10 (-112)

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET/1:07 p.m. PT

TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) / Bally Sports (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET/1:07 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The fact that Yusei Kikuchi pitched so well in his first outing is a huge source of encouragement and optimism for the Blue Jays. If Kikuchi, who was a good starter for the Seattle Mariners before moving to Toronto, can regain his previous level of form and pitch anywhere close to the level he displayed last week in Kansas City, the Blue Jays will be an improved team this season. They should also be able to win this game. As long as Kikuchi doesn’t get smoked by Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, he can work around those hitters and get outs from the other seven hitters in the Angels’ batting order.

Reid Detmers is the starter for the Angels. He can be great at times, but he isn’t generally a high-end starter. The Blue Jays should be able to get to him in this game.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are going for their third series win of the season. That is something few people expected. The first series of the season was against the Oakland A’s. That is a series the Halos were expected to win. However, no one picked them to win their series in Seattle against the Mariners, and after losing on Friday night, their odds of winning this series against the Jays were low. The Angels are playing better than most people thought they would. They can shell Kikuchi and win this game.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Yusei Kikuchi story is unlikely to remain a happy one, but to be quite honest, you should probably stay away from this game and instead wait for a live-betting angle.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5