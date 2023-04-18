Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Toronto Blue Jays (10-7) visit the Houston Astros (8-9) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Blue Jays-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Astros Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Astros

TV: ATTSN-SW, Sportsnet

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (Third in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 8-9 (47%)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 9-7-1 (56%)

Toronto made headlines when they snapped Tampa Bay’s historic season-opening win streak and managed to take the series with the Rays. That being said, they dropped the series finale and then opened the Houston series up with a loss as well. Still, the Blue Jays boast one of the most potent lineups in the league. Although the Astros crushed them in the opener, the Blue Jays still enter as road favorites thanks to their strong play of late. Additionally, Toronto found a lot of success against the defending champs last season by winning four of their six matchups with Houston.

Veteran Chris Bassitt (1-2) makes his third start of the season for the Blue Jays tonight. Bassitt’s numbers don’t look impressive as he holds an ugly 7.63 ERA. However, that can be attributed to a brutal first start in which he allowed nine runs in 3.1 innings thanks to four St. Louis home runs. However, he bounced back in his subsequent two starts. Over his last two, he allowed just two runs apiece in two six-inning starts. The righty struck out 12 over that span but notably allowed eight walks. That being said, the veteran has plenty of time to turn things around after a career year in 2022. Bassitt set career highs across the board as a New York Met, compiling a 15-9 record to go along with a 3.42 ERA in 181.2 innings of work.

Toronto needs their offense to show up today and that starts with third baseman Matt Chapman. The 29-year-old has been on fire to start the year as he ranks second in the league with a .410 average and first with a 1.208 OPS. After homering in the series opener, look for the red-hot Chapman to keep things rolling tonight.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (Third in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 9-8 (53%)

Over Record: 12-5 (71%)

Houston hasn’t had quite the championship defense they were expecting thus far as they’ve notably dropped series’ to the Tigers, Twins, and Rangers. That being said, they picked up a huge win in last night’s series opener. They pegged Blue Jays’ ace Kevin Gausman for seven first-inning runs before eventually winning 9-2. Still, the Astros return for game two as home favorites against a team they struggled against last season. Consequently, the Astros need to continue their hot stretch at the plate if they want to cover as home underdogs tonight.

Righty Jose Urquidy (1-0) makes his third start o the season. The 27-year-old looked shaky in his season debut as he allowed seven hits and three runs in just four innings. However, he bounced back over his last two starts, giving up just a single run in 11.1 combined innings. Urquidy developed into a strong middle starter over the last few seasons. He put together arguably his most complete season to date in 2022 when he went 13-8 and held a 3.94 ERA in 164.1 innings of work. That being said, he struggled in two starts against the Blue Jays against whom he allowed six runs and 13 hits in 10.2 innings. Despite that, Urquidy’s reputation gives him the benefit of the doubt for continued success despite Toronto’s potent lineup.

Houston put up nine runs against the Blue Jays yesterday despite the top five of their lineup combining for just four hits. They received a ton of production from the bottom of their lineup with Corey Julks (.310 BA) and Jake Meyers (.207 BA) compiling two hits and three RBI apiece. Still, Houston will need more production from No. 2 hitter Alex Bergman if they want to cover tonight. Bergman struggled out of the gates this season and holds a measly .197 batting average and just seven RBI. That being said, the 29-year-old is in the prime of his career and is due for a hot streak considering he’s never hit less than .259 in a full season.

Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick

Considering Bassitt’s struggles and their game-one dud, the Astros present a ton of value as home underdogs.

Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros +1.5 (-178)