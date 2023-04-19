The Toronto Blue Jays (11-7) visit the Houston Astros (8-10) on Wednesday night! First pitch commences at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Blue Jays-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Astros Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+140)

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Astros

TV: ATTSN-SW, Sportsnet

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (Second in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 9-9 (50%)

Over Record: 9-8-1 (53%)

Toronto picked up a huge win yesterday as they evened the series at 1-1. The Blue Jays now find themselves with a serious chance to win a road series against the defending World Series champions. Toronto made headlines when they took two of three from the Rays as they snapped their historic win streak in the process. Following that up with a road series win over the Astros would do wonders for their confidence and standing within a loaded AL East. That being said, Toronto still managed just four runs in their game two win. After a measly two runs in the opener, they’ll need to try and find a way to get things rolling at the plate if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Righty Jose Berrios (1-2) makes his fourth start of the season tonight. While his 7.98 ERA and losing record don’t look good on paper, those numbers are slightly misleading. The Royals pounded him for eight runs in his first start and the Angels followed that up with four in his second. He settled down in his third start, however, holding the first-place Rays to just one run in five innings of work. With improvement in each subsequent start and strong strikeout numbers (11.0 K/9), Berrios finds himself trending up heading into a matchup with his former team. The 28-year-old spent the first five years of his career in Minnesota before they shipped him to Toronto. He struggled in his first full season last year but has thus far shown signs of a bounce-back season.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (Third in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 9-9 (50%)

Over Record: 12-6 (67%)

Houston managed eight hits in game two but turned that into just two runs in their eventual loss. That evened the series to 1-1 thanks to their game one win and thus Houston faces a series-deciding game three tonight. The Astros desperately need a series win as they’ve dropped three of their last four series. Despite their low run output in game two, Houston’s offense continues to hum after they scored nine runs in game one. Consequently, their plethora of hits should translate to more runs tonight but they’ll need their pitching staff to hold down the fort if they want to keep things within two runs.

Righty Luis Garcia (0-2) makes his fourth start of the season for Houston tonight. The 26-year-old struggled in his first three starts. He has yet to pitch past the fifth inning and allowed at least three runs in each start. His control looks rough as well considering he walked multiple hitters in each of his first three starts. That being said, the season is young and there is certainly time for Garcia to regain his form from the past two seasons. In 2021-22 he put up two 28-start seasons with sub-4.00 ERAs. Garcia managed a stellar 15-8 record last season and was lights out in two appearances in Houston’s postseason run.

The Astros’ offense has been cooking of late but they’ll need to find a way to translate their hits into runs if they want to cover. Houston’s biggest issue comes via the power department as they rank a paltry 25th in isolated power. Consequently, they rank in the bottom half of the league in home runs. That is of no fault of Kyler Tucker and Yordan Alvarez, however, as Houston’s potent outfield duo has raked thus far. The two tie for the team lead with four home runs with Alvarez pacing them with 21 RBI and Tucker right behind him with 14. Tucker looks like he’s putting together a career year as the 26-year-old holds a .300 average and top-10 OBP.

Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers have been wildly inconsistent thus far. Considering how potent both of these lineups can be, this feels like a natural over in what should be a high-scoring game three.

Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick: Over 9 (+100)