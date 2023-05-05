MLB action rolls on from Pittsburgh as we give you another prediction and pick for the first game of three in this series between the Toronto Blue Jays (18-14) and the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12). Both teams are on losing skids, so a win here would build a lot of confidence. Check out our MLB odds series for our Blue Jays-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently fourth in the AL East and will have an extremely tough road to the playoffs with the Rays and Orioles playing such good baseball this early in the season. After sweeping the White Sox and taking 2/3 from the Mariners, the Blue Jays were swept by Boston and have lost their last five games coming into this one. Chris Bassitt will be their likely starter.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the surprises of the season and currently lead the NL Central. They’ve seen a ton of pop in their bats and have been great when playing at home so far. They’re 5-5 in their last 10 games, but come into this one having lost their last four after being swept by the Rays. Rich Hill is their likely starter.

Here are the Blue Jays-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Pirates Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -148

Pittsburgh Pirates: +126

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Pirates

TV: MLB Network, Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET/ 3:35 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays would like to see more consistency out of their bats this season. While their lineup is stacked with big hitters like Vlad Guerrero Jr., Matt Chapman, and Bo Bichette, they haven’t been able to string together the wins needed to keep up in their division. They’ve actually had some success against LHP this year with a .274 average and 7 HR, so they could see their bats come alive against Rich Hill and his 4.18 ERA. If they can get on base, they should use their speed advance runners and give themselves a shot to score on the base paths.

The Blue Jays have been average on the road at 9-11 and have managed to go 12-10 when listed as the favorites. Their pitching hasn’t done a ton to help out their offense with their collective 4.09 ERA over the last 10 games and Chris Bassitt will have to be on his A-game in this spot. His ERA is 5.18 through 33 IP, but it’s translated to a 3-2 record for his team. Look for Guerrero Jr. and Bichette to continue their hot hitting through this series.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been a scoring machine and have outscored their opponents by 14 runs in the last 10 games. Andrew McCutchen has seen a career resurgence since being reunited with his old squad and current leads the team in HR with six on a .238 AVG and 15 RBI. Brian Reynolds has also been on a tear with 11 doubles, a triple, and five home runs thus far while hitting .325 AVG. If they can get the bats going, they should be able to get to Bassitt early in this game.

The Pirates have been a great home team at 9-4. While they’re 5-5 over their last 10, they’ve been putting up impressive numbers on the scoreboards and can hang in games behind their bats. The Pirates are 12-11 when listed as the underdogs, a spot they’ll be in here today. Rich Hill (3-2) will be their likely pitcher behind his 4.18 ERA. He’s done a great job of limiting walks this season with just nine, but he’s given up 36 hits in 32.1 IP.

Final Blue Jays-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are bound to see some pop in their bats at some point, but they’ll likely need another game to adjust to Pittsburgh as the Pirates can turn it on at home. Both pitchers here will be evenly matched, so it’ll be a matter of which team can get their bats going quicker. It’s hard not to back the Pirates as the underdogs here. Let’s take them on the run line in a close game.

Final Blue Jays-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 (-134)