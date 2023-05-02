The Boston Red Sox won in walk-off fashion in game one of the series over the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series as we give a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The first meeting between these two AL East rivals of the season was great. The Sox took a first-inning 2-0 lead, but the Blue Jays struck back in the top of the second. Leading 3-2 the Blue Jays surrender three runs in the bottom of the 6th, but tied it up in the top of the 8th. Then Alex Verdugo hit his third walk-off home run of the year in the bottom of the ninth to send the home fans away happy. Both teams are over .500 on the season, but currently sit third and fourth in the AL East, behind the Rays and Orioles.

Here are the Blue Jays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+118)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

TV: SNET-1, NESN, TBS

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are doing everything right to be winning games, they just are in a tough division. they are sitting ninth in the majors with a .258 batting average and eighth in on-base percentage. They are 11th in RBIs as well in the bigs. Pitching-wise, they are now below 4.00 in ERA and are 13th in the majors. The bullpen has a 3.77 ERA which is 14th in the majors this year. All the small things are good, but they are not winning as much as they would like.

Bo Bichette is having a solid year, hitting .344 on the season, while slugging seven home runs and 21 RBIS. Joining him as a team leader in RBIs is Matt Chapman. Chapman has 21 RBIs with five home runs on the season. He is second in the majors hitting .379 this year and is first in the majors with a 1.132 OPS. He is currently on an eight-game hitting streak, where he has driven in three runs during the timeframe. The offense still has Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as well. He is hitting .304 with five home runs this year.

On the hill tonight will be Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi is 4-0 on the season, and the Blue Jays have won all five of his starts so far. In the one start, he did not get the win, he gave up six runs in 4.1 innings, but the Blue Jays scored a ton and won in 10 innings. In his other four starts, he has given up a combined three runs, all on solo home runs, and pitched 22.2 innings.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox currently ranks 5th in the league in home runs and 7th in batting average. They’ve been flexing their muscles at the plate all season long, and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon. Rafael Devers has hit ten home runs already this year to lead the pace. Alex Verdugo has slugged five, with three of them being game-winners. Then Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida both have four home runs this year.

The Red Sox are also surging, winning their last three games, and scoring 21 runs in the process. This has brought them back over .500 for the year, and they will be looking for more wins. Beyond the big homer from Verdugo yesterday, Justin Turner drove in a run, as did Yoshida. Jarren Duran hit his second home run of the season, while Enmanuel Valdez hit his first.

On the hill for the Sox will be Tanner Houck. The Red Sox have won four of his five starts as he sits with a 3-1 record on the year. He does have a 4.50 ERA and has given up two or more runs in each of his five starts this year. He is getting major run support though. The Red Sox have scored 41 runs in his five starts to support him.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are pitching well, and playing well. The Red Sox are as well. In the game last night, it was a back-and-forth affair. The biggest issue for the Red Sox has been the starting pitching, and there should be worried about Houck tonight. If he gives up his normal three runs, they will need to give him major run support. Tonight, it will not be there and the Jays will walk away with a win.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+118), Under 9.5 (-115)