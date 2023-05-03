The Toronto Blue Jays (18-12) visit the Boston Red Sox (17-14) for the third of a four-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch commences at 7:10 p.m. ET. Boston leads the current series 2-0 thanks to a pair of one-run wins over the last two days. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Blue Jays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+114)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

TV: MLB Network, NESN, Sportsnet

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (Third in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 15-15 (50%)

Over Record: 12-16-2 (43%)

Toronto looks to bounce back after three consecutive losses. That includes a pair of one-run losses to Boston to open up the series. Despite their recent losing streak, the Blue Jays have had a strong start to the season. They hold the fourth-best record in the American League and won seven of their first nine series. That being said, they dug themselves a deep hole by dropping the first two games of this series. Despite a strong lineup on paper, the Blue Jays have largely disappointed on that end as they rank outside the top 10 in nearly every batting ratio. While they remain road favorites, the Blue Jays need to continue their strong offensive production if they want to cover.

Righty Alex Manoah (1-1) makes his seventh start of the season for the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old entered the year with sky-high expectations after two strong seasons to start his career. In 2022, Manoah compiled a 16-7 record to go along with a stellar 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. While it’s far too early to panic, Manoah’s start to 2023 is certainly concerning. His biggest issue has been inconsistency. Manoah started two games where he allowed at least five runs, but also two starts where he threw seven shutout innings. Perhaps the biggest concern is Manoah’s walk rate. His 1.4 K:BB is nearly half what it was in his first two seasons. Things don’t get any easier for Manoah tonight as he takes on Boston’s third-ranked offense. Still, Manoah pitched well at Fenway in the past – going 1-0 and allowing just two runs in 12 innings of work.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 6-4 (Fourth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 17-14 (55%)

Over Record: 21-10 (68%)

Boston enters the third game of their four-game set with Toronto looking for their fifth straight win. Despite low expectations coming into the year, the Red Sox have held their own in a loaded AL East. With six series wins already, Boston looks like a serious contender in the early part of the season. The Red Sox boast one of the most potent offenses in the league as they average the third-most runs and second-most total bases per game. After winning each of the first two games by a single run, the Red Sox need to continue crushing at the plate if they want to cover as home underdogs.

Veteran Nick Pivetta (1-2) makes his sixth start of the season for the Red Sox tonight. Pivetta profiles as the ultimate innings-eater. Despite five seasons with 25+ starts, the righty has never had an ERA lower than 4.50. He recorded a perfectly average 2022 season – going 10-12 with a 4.56 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. Pivetta essentially replicated that thus far in 2023 with a 5.11 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. He’s been trending in the wrong direction, however, with 13 runs allowed in his last three starts. Additionally, Pivetta struggled against the Blue Jays last season – going 0-2 with a 5.95 ERA in four starts.

Given Pivetta’s struggles against the Blue Jays, the Red Sox need their offense to carry the load if they want to cover tonight. Thankfully, Boston has been red-hot at the plate to start the year. They rank in the top five in OPS, isolated power, and home run rate while striking out at the third-lowest rate in the league. In recent games, their outfield has led the way. Over their last six games, Alex Verdugo (.333 AVG & 20 total bases), Jarren Duran (.409 AVG & 16 total bases), and Masataka Yoshida (.364 AVG & 17 total bases) form the hottest outfield in the league.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

While the Red Sox did take each of the first two games in the series, they now face the Blue Jays’ second-best starter. Given Pivetta’s struggles this season, look for the Blue Jays to bounce back and pick up a much-needed road win.

