The Toronto Blue Jays head out on the road to take on the struggling Kansas City Royals in a Monday night game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Let’s check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Blue Jays-Royals prediction and pick, laid out below.

Toronto (1-2) will be looking to rebound after a series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Blue Jays came out of the gate hot, outlasting the Cardinals 10-9 to open the season. They then sputtered in the ensuing games, only scoring five runs total. A bounce back effort could be in order as they take on the winless Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City (0-3) is still searching for their first win after getting swept by the Minnesota Twins to start the year. They were blanketed in each of their first two games while stranding runners on base, but they were finally able to plate some runs in the last game of the series. Hopefully that is a positive sign, as the offense will be much needed against the vaunted lineup of Toronto.

Here are the Blue Jays-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Royals Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -132

Kansas City Royals: +112

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Royals

TV: MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Win

The Blue Jays looked like they were primed to have a great start to the year after tallying 10 runs in the first game of the new year. While they fell off mightily in their next two games, they get to take on Kansas City’s Brady Singer, who has had an up and down 2022 season.

He pitched well in his only start against Toronto last year, but Matt Chapman and Daulton Varsho have enjoyed success against him, albeit in a small sample size.

Jose Berrios takes the mound for Blue Jays for the first time in 2023. Berrios didn’t have the best 2022 season (12-7 5.23 ERA) but has some electrifying stuff when he’s on.

Being in the pitcher-friendly confines of Kauffman Stadium should help Berrios keep the ball in play. Given that he’s facing the Royals, who were only able to muster up four runs in three games, Berrios should have a great chance at keeping runs off the board and starting the season off with a win.

Why The Royals Could Win

The Royals did not look all that impressive in their series against the Minnesota Twins. They couldn’t hit their way out of a paper bag in those three games, only mustering up four runs on 12 hits. To make matters worse, all four runs came in their last game on Sunday.

That at least gives them some momentum in this game against the Blue Jays pitching staff, which is a wreck coming into this matchup.

The Royals will send Brady Singer, who did well in his first and only start against Toronto last year, to the mound. He limited them to only three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.

Singer then finished his 2022 campaign with a 10-5 record and 3.23 ERA.

If there is any silver lining to start the season for the Royals, it’s that their pitching staff has done very well. Seeing as the Blue Jays really struggled to put up runs in their last two games, the Royals have a shot at getting their first win.

Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick

This game may not be the most exciting contest on the Monday slate, but there is definitely an appealing side. There is some value on the Royals to get their first win. Expect the Royals’ strong pitching to continue against the Blue Jays offense, which has had trouble driving in runs in as of late.

Final Blue Jays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals +112