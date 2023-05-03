The Atlanta Braves (20-10) take on the Miami Marlins (16-14) in the second game of a three game series Wednesday night. Below we will continue with our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Marlins prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch as well.

Bryce Elder was the star of game one for the Braves. He went seven shutout innings, allowed three hits and struck out six. This performance earned him his third win of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.75. In the game, Ozzie Albies opened up the scoring with a home run in the second inning. The Braves were up 3-0 in the eighth inning when Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-0. In that same inning, the Marlins go on to walk in two runs putting the Braves up 6-0. The game ended with that same score and Sandy Alcantara was handed the loss for Miami.

The starting pitchers for Wednesday’s matchup will be Kyle Wright and Braxton Garrett.

Here are the Braves-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+115)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Braves vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Florida

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Wright has pitched well for Atlanta this season, but his numbers do not reflect it. He has 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings and has given up 17 hits. In his last start, Wright pitched against the Marlins. A long rain delay forced him to pitch just three innings, but those innings were good. He allowed two hits and struck out six during that game. Wright has the stuff to be dominant, he just needs to use it properly. It looked like he was starting to in his last game, so he needs to use that momentum Wednesday night. If Wright can have the same game against the Marlins, the Braves will cover this spread.

The Marlins actually hit worse against right-handed pitching. Their .233 average against righties this season is almost 70 points worse than their average against left-handers. With Kyle Wright being a righty, the Marlins are going to have trouble. It is the reason he was able to strike out six in three innings of work in his last start against Miami. Wright should be able to have a big game in this one and keep the Miami Offense down long enough for the Braves to grab a lead.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami will have Braxton Garrett on the mound and he is having a fantastic season through his first five starts. He has not allowed more than two runs in any of his starts and his command is very good. In 22 innings pitched, Garrett has walked just three batters. He has also only given up one home run. He pitched against the Braves in his last start, but rain cut it short. However, the three innings he did pitch were outstanding. He gave up just one hit while striking out three. If he can carryover that performance to this one, he will put Miami in a good position to win this game.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup should be a fun one. Two very good pitchers are going at it and there will not be a lot of scoring. With how Braxton Garrett is pitching, you can expect Miami to stay in this game and keep it close.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-138), Under 8 (-1040