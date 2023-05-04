The Atlanta Braves (21-10) go for the sweep as they take on the Miami Marlins (16-15) Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Marlins prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

The Braves have had control over the Marlins for both games this series. Game one ended in a 6-0 shutout. Ozzie Albies hit a home run and five different Braves recorded an RBI. Bryce Elder threw seven shutout innings in this game to lead Atlanta. Game two was different. The Braves scored seven second inning runs thanks to a grand slam from Marcell Ozuna and a two-run home run from Michael Harris II. Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna Jr also hit home runs in the game. Atlanta won the game 14-6. Jesus Sanchez hit a home run and recorded three hits in the game for Miami.

Dylan Dodd and Jesus Luzardo will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Braves-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Braves vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Florida

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are hitting the ball very well in this series. In the two games, Albies has six hits and five extra base hits to lead the Braves this series. He will need to stay hot for the Braves to get to Jesus Luzardo. On the season, the Braves are hitting .299 against left-handed pitching. Luzardo does give up his fair share of hits, so the Braves should be able to hit the ball around in this game. Albies is hitting over .400 against lefties while five other regulars are batting over .300. Atlanta will have to rely on their offense to win this game and that is not a bad thing. If the Braves can score six or more runs again Thursday night, the Braves should be able to win and cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins are 5-1 when Luzardo pitches. He always finds a way to keep the team in the game and allow his offense to put up some runs. When he pitches, the Marlins will always be in the game. In his last start, he shut down the leagues second best offense in the Chicago Cubs. He threw 6 1/3 innings in that game and allowed just two runs while striking out six. If he can have another game like that, the Marlins will cover the spread.

Miami will be facing a pitcher making his third career MLB start in this game. Dodd had a good first start, but he is coming off a bad one against San Diego. He gave up seven runs on 10 hits in that game and did not make it out of the fifth inning. If Dodd is not at his best, the Marlins will be able to take advantage of a young and inexperienced pitcher.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick

With Luzardo on the mound, the Marlins will have a great chance to win this game. With them being the underdogs, expect Miami to keep it close and cover the spread.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-178), Under 8.5 (-110)