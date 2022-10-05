The Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins. Check out our MLB odds series for our Braves Marlins prediction and pick.

We don’t yet know who will go to the mound for the Braves, while Elieser Hernandez gets the ball for the Marlins.

The Braves, having just won the National League East in a season-long battle with the New York Mets, are in a weird spot in terms of handling this game and deciding who will get 27 outs for them. The Braves needed all hands on deck as long as the division had not yet been won. Tuesday night, the Braves narrowly defeated the Marlins, getting out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the bottom of the eighth to win 2-1. Had the Braves given up a two-run single in the eighth and not scored in the top of the ninth, they would have lost 3-2, sending the N.L. East race to the final day of the regular season and Game 162. Are the Braves going to emphasize playing hard in this game, knowing they will have the next five days off beginning on Thursday, or will they relax in this game and send some mop-up relievers to eat up nine innings? We don’t yet know, and that’s why — as of 10:43 a.m. Eastern time, slightly more than five hours before first pitch — there still isn’t a listed price for this game.

Elieser Hernandez was a starting pitcher for the Marlins from the beginning of the season in April through June 3. He did not pitch for the team for five weeks. When he came back to the team on July 9, he was used as a reliever. It did not go well. In five appearances in the month of August, Hernandez produced an 8.44 ERA. This is his first appearance since Aug. 17. Who knows what to expect from him?

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Braves-Marlins MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Braves-Marlins Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (no price posted)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (no price posted)

Over: 8 (no price posted)

Under: 8 (no price posted)

Why The Braves Could Cover the Spread

The Braves will want their players to get some work, since they will have several days off. There is a temptation to think that the Braves are going to rest all their guys, but they don’t want to get stale or stagnant. They will be off until next Tuesday, so there’s no need to shut things down just yet. They can play it out — maybe not the whole game; that’s where you’ll probably see some changes to the lineup, in the fifth or sixth inning — but the main thing to realize is that if their starters play four really good, tough innings against mediocre Miami pitchers, that might be enough to win. Elieser Hernandez does not inspire confidence from the Miami side. Atlanta should be able to rough him up.

Why The Marlins Could Cover the Spread

The Braves clinched the National League East Division championship on Tuesday night. The Braves have nothing to play for in this game. They are going to have an emotional hangover and are likely to be flat for this game. You will likely see some midgame substitutions and maybe even some pregame changes to the lineup. The Marlins have had a miserable year. Don Mattingly is managing his final game with the Marlins. His players will want to send him out with a win. Motivation and urgency favor the Marlins in this game, after the Braves successfully completed their season-long goal of catching and passing the New York Mets. This game points to a Miami win.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Braves will be relaxing after their East title, but the Marlins are a terrible team. You shouldn’t bet on this game or, frankly, any of the MLB games on Wednesday, since none of them have any real meaning in terms of the playoffs or any other significant considerations. If you insist on a pick, take the Marlins.

Final Braves-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5