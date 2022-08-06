MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets will play a day-night doubleheader at Citi Field on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Braves-Mets prediction and pick.

The Braves defeated the Mets 9-6 on Friday behind a lot of offense. It started early when Matt Olson clipped an RBI double in the first inning, putting Atlanta up 1-0. Then, Eddie Rosario came up to the plate and lifted an inside pitch on an 0-2 count into the deep corner in right field. The home run was his third of the season, giving the Braves a 4-0 lead after an inning. Next, Atlanta struck in the second inning when Michael Harris went opposite field for a home run. It was his ninth in 2022, giving the Braves a 5-0 lead. Harris also made a spectacular defensive play that nailed a runner out at home, saving a run, which would prove valuable as the Mets attempted a comeback. Ultimately, the Braves held on and defeated the Mets to even up the weekend series at 1-1.

Jake Odorizzi goes for the Braves today. Odorizzi is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 2022. Recently, he tossed seven scoreless innings in his last start, allowing two hits just before the Braves traded for him.

David Peterson will take the hill for the Mets. Peterson is 5-2 with a 3.54 ERA. Recently, he tossed 1/3 of an inning 10 days ago while allowing two earned runs on one hit and one walk. It will be his first since July 17.

Braves-Mets MLB odds

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-200) ML (+102)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+164) ML (-120)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are the World Series champions but currently trail the Mets by 3 1/2 games in the division. Subsequently, winning the remaining three games of this series could cut the deficit to 1/2 a game by Monday. They managed to beat the Mets thanks to a superior offense with a ridiculous 14 hits. Consequently, 11 of those 14 came from five players.

Ronald Acuna went 4 for 5 with a run while leading off. Then, Dansby Swanson went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run. Matt Olson was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Next, Austin Riley went 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Rosario finished his night 2 for 5 with four RBIs and a run. The top five hitters combined to go 11 for 23 on Friday. The great night at the plate helped propel the Braves to victory. Now, they need some replication of the feat.

The Braves need to pitch better. Likewise, they have two games today so they cannot overuse the bullpen in Game 1. Odorizzi must pitch well and locate his pitches.

The Braves will cover the spread if the lineup has another amazing night. Also, Atlanta needs a good performance from Odorizzi and one that can help save the bullpen for later.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are potentially on a date with destiny, as they have been one of the best teams in the NL this season. However, they do not have a large lead on the Braves and must keep winning baseball games.

The Mets did well offensively on Friday with 12 hits. Brandon Nimmo went 2 for 5 from the plate. Then, Starling Marte went 1 for 5. Francisco Lindor went 2 for 5. Next, Pete Alonso went 1 for 4 with a run. Jeff McNeil went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Hitting was not the issue. However, the pitching failed them miserably.

Taijuan Walker had the worst game of his season, lasting only one inning while allowing eight earned runs on seven hits. Unfortunately, it was not Walker’s night, and he allowed hit after hit. It is something the Mets had not anticipated, and now an issue that could blow over into today. Peterson must pitch well and avoid the issues Walker had. Likewise, he must locate his pitches and not allow the top five hitters to hurt him. It will be up to Peterson to control the flow of the game and keep Atlanta hitters off their feet.

The Mets can cover the spread if the offense excels again. Also, they need Peterson to toss a good game. With two games today, the Mets cannot afford another meltdown from a starting pitcher.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Mets lead the season series 5-4 with plenty of games left. Curiously, the teams have split the six games at Citi Field so far. Can the Braves pull another one? Today feels like a series split, but it is difficult to tell which direction it will go. Max Fried and Max Scherzer start the second game of the doubleheader, and that feels like a Braves win. Meanwhile, this game feels like a toss-up. Ultimately, expect the Mets to get the job done in the end, thanks to better talent.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-120)