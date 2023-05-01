The Atlanta Braves prepare for a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Monday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series, with a Braves-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Friday was a five-inning game as the game was called after the bottom of the fifth due to rain. Game two then was rained out on Saturday and rescheduled for August 12th as part of a doubleheader. Then, Sunday brought more showers, and another game was postponed. This one will now be part of a doubleheader today.

The Braves had taken three of four from the Marlins before winning the first game of the series against the Mets. Currently, the Braves sit 18-9 and in first in the NL East. The Mets are second at 15-12, but they have lost four of their last five, including two of three against the Nationals.

Here are the Braves-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-142)

New York Mets: +1.5 (+118)

Over:8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-1120)

How To Watch Braves vs. Mets

TV: BSSO/SNY/MLB Network

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

After an eight-game win streak early in the season, in which the Braves scored five or more runs in all but one of the games, the offense waned a little in their four-game losing spell. Since then, in a series against the Marlins and game one against the Mets, the Braves have scored 32 runs in five games. Their 138 runs on the season rank them tenth in the majors. The Braves are 11th in batting average, and 5th in on-base percentage due to their 102 walks this season. While the average has been solid, they need to continue to improve with runners in scoring position.

On the season they are 20th in the majors with a .243 batting average with runners in scoring position. They are third in the majors in grounding into a double play with runners in scoring position as well. The issue for the Braves has been making contact while runners are on. They have a .307 BAbip with RISP and have struck out 65 times when runners can score, which is tenth in the majors. That is led by Matt Olson, who has a .212 batting average and 14 strikeouts whens runners are in scoring position. That should change though, as in his career, he is a .249 hitter in those situations, and his strikeout rate is much lower. If he continues to get opportunities, he will likely come through.

Spencer Strider is the starter today for the Braves. He is currently 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA. In his last outing, he went eight innings and gave up just two hits, with zero walks and 13 strikeouts to get the win. Strider has not given up a run in his last 16 innings while striking out over 20 batters. Strider has been phenomenal this year and is an early Cy Young favorite now. If he continues this, the Braves will be hard to beat when he starts.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets need to make better contact. The Mets sit 20th in the majors in batting average at .240 and even when they are making contact they are not getting hits. Their BAbip is sitting at .281 which is 17 points below the league average. Their ISO power, which measures extra-base hits, is .143, 22nd in the bigs. It is not that they are failing to make contact, their strike-out rate is third best in the majors, it is just not quality contact.

Pete Alonso is providing power for the Mets though. He currently has ten home runs on the season, which leads the team. His 25 RBIs are also the best on the team. That is the best of the power by far, as every other player outside of Alonso or Francisco Lindor has less than three home runs. Lindor is struggling at the plate though. He leads the team with 30 strikeouts and is hitting just .218 so far this year. If the Mets can find some more power and a slight up-tick from Lindor, they will be fine and could win this game.

Denyi Reyes is expected to start the game for the Mets. He is a primary reliever, and this will be his first start of the year. Reyes has yet to give up an earned run this year in 6.1 innings of work. He also has given up just three hits and 2 walks in that time. If he pitches like he has in relief, this should be a great game.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

When Spencer Strider starts the Braves are a 5-0 winning by a combined score of 38-12 in those games. The Braves are also a much better offensive squad than the Mets. With the Mets putting a reliever out there to make his first start of the year, it could lead to some early fireworks. If the Braves pounce in the first inning, live bet the Braves winning by a lot. If not, this could be a solid game. This one is going to go the Brave’s way in game 1.

Final Braves-Mets Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5