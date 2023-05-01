The New York Mets prepare for game two of their doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series, with a Braves-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Friday was a five-inning game as the game was called after the bottom of the fifth due to rain. Game two then was rained out on Saturday and rescheduled for August 12th as part of a doubleheader. Then, Sunday brought more showers, and another game was postponed. This one will now be part of a doubleheader today.

The Braves had taken three of four from the Marlins before winning the first game of the series against the Mets. Currently, the Braves sit 18-9 and in first in the NL East. The Mets are second at 15-12, but they have lost four of their last five, including two of three against the Nationals.

Here are the Braves-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+136)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Braves vs. Mets

TV: BSSO/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:40 PM ET/ 1:40 AM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

After an eight-game win streak early in the season, in which the Braves scored five or more runs in all but one of the games, the offense waned a little in their four-game losing spell. Since then, in a series against the Marlins and game one against the Mets, the Braves have scored 32 runs in five games before game one of the doubleheaders. Their 138 runs on the season rank them tenth in the majors. The Braves are 11th in batting average, and 5th in on-base percentage due to their 102 walks this season. While the average has been solid, they need to continue to improve with runners in scoring position.

On the season they are 20th in the majors with a .243 batting average with runners in scoring position. Ronald Acuna Jr. has not been part of that issue though. He is batting .300 with runners in scoring position, with a .440 on-base percentage. On the year, he is batting .352 with a .440 obp to lead the team. He has four home runs and 14 RBIS while scoring a team-leading 23 runs. Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies have been driving him in. Albies has driven in 14 runs with runners in scoring position, while Olson has driven in 15. Both of them are over 20 RBIs overall as well.

Charlie Morton gets the start in game two of the doubleheader. He is pitching well on the season, currently sitting at 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA. He has given up just one run in each of his last two starts, both due to a solo home run. Last time out, it was seven innings with nine strikeouts to get the win. The time before that, the one run was one too many, as he got no run support at the Braves lost 1-0.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets need to make better contact. The Mets sit 20th in the majors in batting average at .240 and even when they are making contact they are not getting hits. Their BAbip is sitting at .281 which is 17 points below the league average. Their ISO power, which measures extra-base hits, is .143, 22nd in the bigs. It is not that they are failing to make contact, their strike-out rate is third best in the majors, it is just not quality contact.

While strikeouts have been low, Francisco Lindor is striking out at one of the highest rates of his career. He leads the team with thirty strikeouts this season. He is also hitting just .218 this year, well below his career norm. Starling Marte is not doing much better, hitting just .224. When he gets on base he has been an issue though. He has stolen eight bases this year and scored ten times due to that. He needs to use that speed to leg out a few extra-base hits though. Among qualified players, he is last in slugging on the team.

Starting for the Mets will be Tylor Megill. The Mets started the season strong, as did Megill, but he has cooled lately. He won each of his first three starts, giving up just four runs in 16 innings for work. Since then, Megill has given up seven runs in just nine innings, and been giving up a lot of hits. If his last two starts are indicative of today, the Braves will win, but if he bounces back, this will be a close affair.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Braves will have Michael Harris back for this doubleheader, and he will infuse some more life into a lineup that is already pretty good. Morton has looked good for the Braves, but so has Megill for the Mets at times. Overall, the Braves have the better lineup. Game one looks like more of a blowout, but game two should be tight. Still, the Braves get the doubleheader sweep

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+136)