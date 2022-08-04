MLB odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022

Don’t look now, but we have a diaper dandy for you out on the diamond! The Atlanta Braves will face off with the New York Mets in a battle for the NL East division at Citi Field on Thursday. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Braves-Mets prediction and pick will be unveiled.

The Braves saw their four-game winning streak snapped after coming up short at home against the Phillies by a score of 3-1. Even with the defeat, the defending champs are still within reaching distance of the Mets in the division and only trail New York by 3.5 games. Getting the start for this epic, five-game series with serious playoff implications will be RHP Kyle Wright. The right-handed hurler is 13-4 with a shiny 2.93 ERA on the season.

Entering Thursday, the Mets have come out victorious in eight of their previous nine after series wins against the Yankees, Marlin, and Nationals. New York will match Atlanta with righty Carlos Carrasco, who has also been impressive with an 11-4 mark and a 3.79 ERA.

Here are the Braves-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Mets Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-205)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

In what should serve as the most anticipated game on the MLB Thursday slate and possibly the most important series that either side has played to this point, there is a chance that the Braves can dethrone the Mets in the National League East with some stellar performances over the course of the next few days.

Atlanta also traded for outfielder Robbie Grossman, reliever Rasiel Iglesias, and starter Jake Odorizzi in an attempt to bolster the roster.

When it comes to tonight’s marquee matchup with the Mets, it is important to note how close the season series between the two squads has been. All in all, in seven contests this season, New York has the slight edge at 4-3. In those games, pitching has often been at the front and center. For Atlanta, a pitching duel against a terrorizing slugging team in the Mets would surely be a welcome sign. During the season, the Braves’ strength within their pitching arms comes from the relief corps. Atlanta relievers are ranked second in saves (36), fourth in strikeouts (416), and fifth with a 3.21 ERA.

Handing over the keys to the bullpen with a lead or even in a close game will provide the Braves with an advantage in the later frames. Fortunately, Wright has tossed at least six innings in his last four outings, and even with a tough matchup against the Mets, he should have a tremendous chance to do so again.

On offense, consistency will be the name of the game. Will we see the same bats that erupted for 13 runs on 14 hits in the rout of the Phillies two games ago? Or will this lineup be stuck in a funk like they were in yesterday’s series finale loss? Stay tuned.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

If there were any doubters about the Mets through their first 104 games of the season, then those uncertainties are surely a thing of the past. Now at 66-38, there is no question that New York is marching on to their first playoff berth since 2016. One of the more balanced teams that the game of baseball has to offer in 2022, the Mets have proved that they belong with the rest of the contenders and that they have as good of a chance out of anyone to win the NL pennant.

This continued balance was on full display when New York made moves to acquire right-handed reliever Michael Givens from the Cubs and left-fielder Darin Ruf from the Giants. These acquisitions all but solidified the fact that the Mets wanted to be heavy buyers prior to the trade deadline.

In this all but important divisional series with their rivals in the Braves, the Mets will look to continue their offensive prowess at the plate. In fact, New York has scored at least five runs in six of their last nine games during their winning stretch of play. As a whole, this Mets squad is top-five in runs scored, batting average, and on-base percentage. Not to mention, Pete Alonso has remained one of the more powerful hitters that the game has to offer. The lights shine brighter in New York, so don’t be surprised if Alonso rises to the occasion in this one when his team needs him the most.

After winning the 100th start of his career, Carlos Carrasco will carry a career record of 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts against the Braves. Carrasco is fresh off of a 7 2/3 inning shutout against the Marlins in Miami last Saturday.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick

With a record of 40-15 since June 1st, the Braves have been the best team in the majors since that point. While yesterday’s loss to the Nationals was discouraging, Atlanta should bounce back in a big way to inch closer to the Mets in the NL East standings.

Final Braves-Mets Prediction & Pick: Braves +1.5 (-205)