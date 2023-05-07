The Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) take on the San Francisco Giants (15-17) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Giants prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch the game.

The Brewers enter this game on a six game losing streak and losing seven of their last 10. After losing the finale against the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee was swept by the Colorado Rockies and have lost the first two games of the series against the Giants. The Brewers have just one extra base hit all series and that came from the first batter of the first game of the series. As a team, Milwaukee is 18th in batting average, but eighth in ERA. They need some help with their bats, but they can pitch very well.

The Giants won their final two games against the Houston Astros and the first two games of this series. This puts them on a four game win streak as they are trying to climb out of an early season hole in the NL West. San Francisco has hit four home runs this series which has been the difference maker. In the two games, they only have 11 hits, so more than a third of their hits have been home runs. Those timely hits have been the difference in this series.

The pitching matchup for the third and final game of the series will be Adrian Houser vs. Ross Stripling.

Here are the Brewers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-166)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Stripling will be making his fourth start of the season in this game. The Giants use him as a platoon guy, but he does not go very deep into games. Milwaukee will need to find a way to hit and produce runs to knock Stripling out early. If the Brewers can get to him and into the Giants bullpen early, they will cover this spread. Milwaukee is outhitting the Giants in the series and Stripling allows hitters to bat .291 off him, so the Brewers have a great chance to get hot at the plate and find some gaps in this game.

The Brewers pitching staff has actually been good in this series.Despite giving up four home runs, the Brewers are holding the Giants to a batting average below .200. The Giants are finding ways to leave the yard and produce runs, so the Brewers need to limit them in that aspect. However, the Brewers are still pitching well and that should continue in this game.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Giants’ pitchers have done a great job at limiting the extra base hits in this series. This needs to continue if they want to pull of the sweep. San Francisco can not let Milwaukee get hot at the plate. The good news is the Brewers are bottom half of the league in batting average and in the last seven days, they are hitting just .219. Milwaukee has been cold at the plate lately and that is good news for Stripling. As long as he limits the free bases, the Giants should be able to complete the sweep and cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Houser is making his season debut in this one and it should be a successful one. Expect the Brewers to keep this one close as one of their key rotation pieces returns to the mound.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-166), Under 9 (-104)