The Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres in the final game of a four game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Brewers-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of the series the closest game so far. The Brewers called on Colin Rea to make his season debut and he did not disappoint. He kept Milwaukee in the game the entire time. Rea finished with 5 2/3 innings pitched, one run allowed on two hits and he struck out six. In the first inning of the game, the Brewers and Padres traded home runs as Rowdy Tellez and Manny Machado each homered for their team. After a fifth inning home run from Mike Brosseau and an eighth inning home run from Trent Grisham, the game would go to extra innings. Tellez would drive in a run on a sacrifice fly and Joel Payamps shut down the Padres in the bottom half of the 10th to secure a 4-3 victory.

Game two was all Brewers. Milwaukee had six different hitters have a multi-hit game while Rowdy Tellez led the charge with four RBI. Eric Lauer earned the win by going six innings and allowing just one run. For the Padres, Grisham and Jose Azocar had multi-hit games while Luis Campusano hit his first home run of the year. Milwaukee won 11-2.

Game three was the opposite of game two. The Padres smashed the Brewers 10-3. Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth had three hits each while Grisham and Nelson Cruz added two of their own. Cronenworth led the way with two home runs and six RBI on the night. For Milwaukee Tellez had a two hit night, making this his third night in a row with two hits. Victor Caratini had a four hit night himself in the loss.

The fourth game of this series will see Wade Miley matchup with Yu Darvish.

Here are the Brewers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: brewers-Padres Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-150)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Padres

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Rowdy Tellez is hot this series. He has six hits in three games with three home runs and seven RBI. The Brewers need to find a way to get runners in scoring position when he is at the plate. When a hitter is feeling it, he can be the most dangerous hitter in baseball. Right now, that is Tellez.

Wade Miley has been good this season for Milwaukee. He will not strike a lot of people out, but he will miss barrels. He has thrown 11 innings this season while allowing just 3 runs. The Padres as a team are hitting .236, so they struggle to hit the ball hard. If Wade Miley has his best stuff and continues to induce weak contact, the Brewers should finish with a series win.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres will work the count at the plate. They are fifth in the MLB in walks. In the game they won this series, San Diego walked six times. In the two losses, they walked only four times combined. When the Padres are patient at the plate and work their walks, they are good. Milwaukee used four bullpen pitchers in the game Saturday night, so they are going to need Miley to go deep into this game. if San Diego can work the counts, draw walks and force Miley out of this game, they will be in good position to win and cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Padres Prediction & Pick

Milwaukee has played well to begin the season and their bats are hot. In the loss, the Brewers had 12 hits, they just did not score. The Brewers bats should stay hot and keep this game close, or possibly win.

Final Brewers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-150), Over 8 (-110)