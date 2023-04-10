Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Diamondbacks.

The Milwaukee Brewers did not score a run in the first 16 innings of their season. Then they rallied late to beat the Chicago Cubs on April 1 in the second game of their season. They haven’t looked back since. Milwaukee has won seven of its last eight games to move to 7-2 in the National League, giving the Brew Crew the top mark in the Senior Circuit. The Brewers crushed the New York Mets in a home-field sweep at Miller Park last week. Then they won the weekend series against National League Central Division rival St. Louis. The Brewers handled the Cardinals and and rolling along at the moment. They know they will need to maintain a high standard, because if they let down their guard, the Cardinals — who caught and passed them for the Central championship last year — will be intent on making a push for the division.

The Arizona Diamondbacks got everyone’s attention over the weekend, capturing three straight games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. How the D-Backs won is as noteworthy as the wins themselves. The Diamondbacks eviscerated Dodger pitching, scoring over 10 runs in each of the last two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday. Arizona scored six against Los Angeles in a win on Friday. The Diamondbacks usually get handcuffed by Dodger hurlers, but this past weekend was decidedly different. The winning display invites questions about whether the D-Backs have enough to contend for the National League wild card spot this year. It sure seems possible.

Here are the Brewers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-166)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Brewers-Diamondbacks LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The performance of the Arizona batting order is impressive, but the Diamondbacks are almost certain to regress to the mean. This is a broader analysis for the next few weeks (not to mention the whole season), but it is also an analysis for tonight’s game. Arizona is not going to keep scoring at such a high rate. The Brewers, who have been getting good pitching as part of their 7-2 start, are likely to cool off the D-Backs’ bats.

The other thing to note in this game is that Arizona starter Zac Gallen — who memorably produced a scoreless inning streak of longer than 40 innings last year — has not been extremely sharp in his first two outings of the new season. Gallen might attain that lofty standard once again, but probably not right away. Hitters entered the season with a better scouting report and a generally improved understanding of how to attack Gallen. The pitcher now has to find a way to adjust, and until that happens, some skepticism is warranted.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks blitzed the Dodgers in three straight games and have a 5-3 record against Los Angeles in eight games played this season. Any team which can win five of eight from the Dodgers has to be reasonably good.

This is also Milwaukee’s first long-distance commute of the season. The Brewers went to nearby Chicago for their first series of the season and then came home to face the Mets and Cardinals. A long trip to Phoenix is just the thing which could break up their momentum and rhythm. Also, Zac Gallen is bound to pitch better than he did in his two previous outings.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game, given that Zac Gallen is a mystery right now.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5