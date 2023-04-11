Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Diamondbacks.

The Milwaukee Brewers had won seven of eight games to gain the best record in the National League after nine games, but then they ran into the 2022 version of Zac Gallen. Last year, Gallen crafted a consecutive scoreless inning streak of more than 40 innings. That version of Gallen did not emerge in his first two starts of the 2023 season, but he showed up on Monday night in Phoenix, blanking the Brewers in a dominant display. Milwaukee hitters were handcuffed by Gallen’s pinpoint location, late movement, and command of the strike zone. The Brewers are still 7-3 and in a very good spot 10 games into the season, but now they have been knocked down a peg. Interestingly enough, the Brewers’ three losses so far this season have all been shutouts. When they lose, their bats go silent. That is and has been a theme for a team which faded down the stretch last September because of its failures at the plate, not on the mound.

The Arizona Diamondbacks can already say that they have won three straight games against the 2023 version of the Los Angeles Dodgers. How good the 2023 Dodgers prove to be is very much up for debate — we will see over the next five and a half months — but on a general level, mastering the Dodgers is something which is usually done only by good teams. (Last year’s exception was the Pittsburgh Pirate team which amazingly went 5-1 against Los Angeles.) The D-Backs crushed Dodger pitching in order to forge that three-game winning streak against one of the frontline favorites for the 2023 World Series. The Diamondbacks were able to turn around on Monday and win with pitching. It is very reasonable to think Arizona can make a run at the National League wild card. This team certainly seems to have the ability to win something in the vicinity of 85 to 88 games.

Here are the Brewers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+128)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Brewers-Diamondbacks LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers, as we noted above, have lost three times this season, all of them in shutouts. They are 2-0 in the previous two games played one game after a shutout loss. That offers reason to pick Milwaukee. The Diamondbacks have won four games in a row. The odds would certainly suggest that they are unlikely to make it five in a row. It’s obviously possible, but would you really want to lay some money on that? Corbin Burnes goes to the mound for the Brewers, exactly the kind of pitcher who can stop a hot opponent and simultaneously restore order for a talented Milwaukee team.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are on a roll. They are winning games in different kinds of ways, which is essential for long-term baseball success. They are getting contributions from a lot of different sources. Pitcher Merrill Kelly had a very good 2022 and is a pitcher worth trusting in this situation.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game, since Corbin Burnes — like a number of other ace-level starters — has not been dominant to start the 2023 season. Wait until he gets into a groove to feel comfortable betting on him.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5