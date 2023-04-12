The Milwaukee Brewers will travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a Wednesday afternoon MLB matchup at Chase Field in Phoenix. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Brewers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Milwaukee narrowly missed the playoffs last season, going 86-76, falling just one game short of the final Wild Card spot. Some underperforming stars are likely the reason to point to the disappointing end. A strong pitching staff is the strength of this squad. The Brewers have gone 8-3 to open the season.

Arizona struggled last season, finishing with a 74-88 record, good for fourth place in the NL West. Manager Torey Lovullo has earned the confidence of the front office, as he was extended towards the end of a 52-win season in 2021. Arizona has accumulated young talent over the past few years. Arizona is 7-5 this season.

Here are the Brewers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Diamondbacks Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-194)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Christian Yelich has endured a bit of a power outage the last two seasons, combining for just 23 home runs. Still, Yelich has found other ways to be productive, hitting 25 doubles and stealing 19 bases last season, good for a 2.7 bWAR. Jesse Winker is a huge addition to the lineup, another powerful lefty bat in the outfield. In an All-Star 2021 season, Winker belted 24 home runs in just 110 games. Brian Anderson, who was non-tendered by Miami this off-season, has been great as a Brewer, hitting .303 with three home runs and 10 RBI. Speedy rookie Garrett Mitchell, who earned a late-season cameo last year, has hit .324 with three home runs. Should Mitchell find a way to drive the ball in the air consistently, he will be an impact center fielder for Milwaukee. Willy Adames has hit .300 with three home runs.

Janson Junk will make the start for Milwaukee, his first as a Brewer. In his brief career, Junk has been involved in two different trades, appearing seven times across two seasons for the Angels. Junk was dominant in 10 Triple-A innings this season, allowing just one earned run with seven strikeouts. Closer Devin Williams has not allowed a run in three innings while striking out two and saving one game.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Some off-season trades shook up the look of the Arizona lineup. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. is the biggest name acquired, hitting .291 with 32 doubles for Toronto last season. Gurriel, Jr. will likely spend the season in the middle of this Diamondbacks lineup. Ketel Marte still calls Arizona home, looking to rebound after a rough 2022 season. Marte still managed to slug 42 doubles despite a .240 batting average. Athletic outfielder Kyle Lewis, acquired from Seattle, is a name to watch this season. Lewis has always hit the ball hard but has hit the ball on the ground too much in his career. Lewis was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2020, so the talent is there. Christian Walker enjoyed a career year in 2022, belting 26 home runs and winning a Gold Glove. Corbin Carroll comes with a huge prospect pedigree.

Rookie Drey Jameson will take the ball for Arizona today. This will be Jameson’s fifth career start and the first of 2023. In three relief appearances spanning 8.1 innings, Jameson has struck out eight while pitching to a 2.16 ERA, registering one save. The hard-thrower ranks in the 97th percentile in whiff rate in the early going.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Jameson appears unhittable in the early going, which will propel Arizona to victory.

Final Brewers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona -1.5 (+160), over 9.5 (-104)