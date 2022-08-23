The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick.

Corbin Burnes goes for the Brewers, while Tony Gonsolin takes the mound for the Dodgers.

What a battle we are in for. Two elite starters with Cy Young aspirations will face each other in what could definitely be an October preview. Burnes has a 2.48 ERA, Gonsolin 2.12. Both are in the top four in ERA among all National League frontline starters. What adds to their duel — as though their quality alone isn’t enough to get baseball fans excited about this matchup — is that the Dodgers have multiple Cy Young contenders and can therefore change the Cy Young conversation not only with their pitching, but with their hitting.

Here’s the explanation: On Sunday, the Dodgers ripped Miami Marlin starter and N.L. Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara. In a 10-3 win, the Dodgers sent Alcantara packing early in the game. Alcantara’s ERA went from 1.92 to 2.19. That jump of more than one-fourth of a run by Alcantara enabled Gonsolin, at 2.12, to take over the National League ERA lead. The Dodgers were genuinely boosted the odds of their own Cy Young candidate by crushing the man currently leading the race. Now Los Angeles can do something about Burnes, who is definitely in the running for the award as well, certainly in the top five on any voter’s ballot. If the Dodgers hammer Burnes, his Cy Young candidacy would take a major hit. On the other hand, if Burnes shuts down the Dodgers, he would raise the value of his own Cy Young stock.

Both teams, with a lopsided win and a ton of runs scored, would deal a devastating blow to the other team’s Cy Young contender. That’s part of why this matchup is so fun and interesting.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Brewers-Dodgers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Dodgers Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-170)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

Why The Brewers Could Cover the Spread

The Brewers shut down the Dodgers on Monday night, scoring a 4-0 win and getting off to a great start in this series. Brewer pitching handled the Dodgers over four games last week in Milwaukee. Even when the Dodgers won, they didn’t score a lot. Corbin Burnes is Milwaukee’s ace and a guy who can control the way this game is played. The Brewers have scored multiple runs in the ninth inning in each of their last two games. Timely at-bats are exactly what Milwaukee needs in Dodger Stadium.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

Gonsolin pitched last Wednesday against the Brewers, while Burnes pitched last Thursday in Milwaukee against the Dodgers. If you compare the two pitchers, Gonsolin was a lot more effective versus the Brewers than Burnes was versus the Dodgers. Burnes is a great pitcher, but Gonsolin has, on balance, been the more consistent pitcher this season. Add to this the fact that the powerful Dodgers were shut out on Monday. They will probably hit a lot better on Tuesday, especially with runners in scoring position.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is a stay-away game, since it seems like a classic pitching duel but could easily cut either way. If you insist on a pick, go with the Brewers, who have their ace in a big situation.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5