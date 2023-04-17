Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Mariners.

The Milwaukee Brewers have to feel good about where they currently stand. They know that they will get a robust challenge from the St. Louis Cardinals and possibly also the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division, but the main thing for the Brewers is to control what they can control: their own results. Milwaukee was very poor in the final two months of the 2023 regular season, blowing the lead it built in the N.L. Central in the first half of the season. The Cardinals did play better baseball down the stretch, but the Brewers had a position of strength and leverage and threw it away. Milwaukee just has to be better. If it can sustain a high level of play, it should be fine. We are seeing the Brewers do that right now.

Milwaukee won three of four games on the road in San Diego against the Padres. The Brewers’ pitching had one really bad game on Saturday (the one loss in the series) but was superb in the three wins, especially a 1-0 Sunday win against San Diego’s loaded batting order. The Brewers and starter Wade Miley shut down Juan Soto and Manny Machado and the rest of the Padres. The bullpen was able to hold the fort in the final innings and preserve the shutout. Milwaukee’s hitting really fell off a cliff in September of 2022, but if the pitching remains this good over the course of the full season, the Brewers should be in very good shape.

Here are the Brewers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Mariners Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+114)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have won four games in a row, but three of them came against the Colorado Rockies, one of the worst teams in baseball. Even though Seattle swept the Rockies, the Mariners are still not getting the level of hitting they generally need. They scored only one run on Sunday against Colorado starter Noah Davis, a minor-league call-up, and a few Colorado relievers. The Mariners stranded a lot of runners in scoring position and hit into multiple inning-ending double plays. They are getting great hitting from Jarred Kelenic, but not many other hitters. This batting order is performing below expectations. Milwaukee staff ace Corbin Burnes, who pitched well in his previous start last week, should be able to shut down the M’s and get a win.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners performed so poorly at the plate on Sunday against Colorado — even in victory — that their bats are bound to be better on Monday. Yes, Corbin Burnes will be tough, but the Mariners constantly got runners on base and simply could not drive them in against the Rockies on Sunday. If the Mariners keep getting men on base, they’re going to get big hits at some point.

Final Brewers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have won four in a row, but their hitting still doesn’t match up well against Corbin Burnes. Take the Brewers.

Final Brewers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5