Who doesn’t love some fierce inter-league action? The Milwaukee Brewers battle things out with the Seattle Mariners on this Tuesday evening. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Brewers-Mariners prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play with an impressive 12-5 record to begin the season, the Brewers stole game one of the series in Seattle by a score of 7-3 and have now won four of their last five games. Getting the starting nod in this one for Milwaukee will be the righty Colin Rea, who in his lone start on the year logged in 5 2/3 innings with only two hits allowed on one earned run and six total strikeouts.

At first glance, the Mariners’ 8-9 record doesn’t appear to be anything special, but they at least showed up in a big way by silencing the Colorado Rockies en route to a big-time three-game sweep. Even though they dropped the first game to the Brewers on Monday, Seattle is confident that they can receive a stellar start from RHP Logan Gilbert with his 1-1 record and dazzling 2.70 ERA.

Here are the Brewers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Mariners Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-144)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (+120)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Not only does it appear that the Brewers are heading in the right direction, but they also will have one lone player who will want nothing more than to show up in a big way versus his former team. Although posting career lows with a .219 batting average and a poor .688 OPS, outfielder Jesse Winker was left off of the Mariners playoff roster and is now seeking a fresh start in Milwaukee to return to his once-productive form. Battling with some neck ailments near the end of last year, Winker has so far impressed in his 30 at-bats on the season with a .300 batting average and nine RBIs to boot. In fact, if there was ever going to be an X-factor for Tuesday evening’s showdown, then Winker’s hot start with the bat would be it.

Of course, a masterful pitching performance would almost certainly guarantee that Milwaukee would cover the spread, as Colin Rea would most likely be in favor of righting his wrongs from his lone start against the Mariners coming back in 2016 where he allowed five earned-runs in 5 1/3 innings. Of course, Rea is in the midst of trying to establish himself as a bonafide starter among the Brewers rotation, and picking up right where he left off in his last start against the Padres would be huge for Rea’s confidence moving forward. If the Brewers can get after Seattle’s pitching and make some plays defensively behind Rea, then they will be in good shape.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

A year ago, it was the Seattle Mariners that took the world by storm by clinching their spot to the postseason field for the first time in 21 years. After advancing to the ALDS with a Wild-Card win over the Blue Jays, the Mariners were finally bested by the eventual World Series champs in the Astros, but there is no doubting that the expectations around the Emerald City for their baseball club are as high as they’ve been in a long time.

Despite their lackadaisical start to the new baseball season, the Mariners are still quite the dangerous squad to take down. For starters, their lineup is filled with young and promising players that can make opposing teams pay with one swing of the bat. If the Mariners are going to improve upon their shortcomings from yesterday in which they went 0-3 with runners in scoring position. Alas, it all starts with the one through three hitters in Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, and Eugenio Suarez. Clearly, these trio of names at the top of the lineup will want to get after Colin Rea from the opening pitch. Indeed, hitting can be extremely contagious especially when your first few hitters string together some productive at-bats to start off the game.

Above all else, covering the spread will be all for not if the righty pitcher in Logan Gilbert can’t be on his A game. So far, Gilbert has impressed, to say the least with only four runs surrendered combined in his last pair of starts. More importantly, if Gilbert can blow the fastball right by Brewers hitters while also making them whiff on his devastating slider, then Milwaukee could be in big trouble at T-Mobile Park.

Final Brewers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

As intriguing as this contest appears to be, it would be wise to wager upon the Mariners to bounce back in a big way and cover the spread in doing so.

Final Brewers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+120)