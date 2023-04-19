The Milwaukee Brewers will travel to take on the Seattle Mariners in a Wednesday afternoon MLB matchup at T-Mobile Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Brewers-Mariners prediction and pick, laid out below.

Milwaukee has played very well in the early going, with a 12-5 record entering this matchup. The Brewers have one of the best 1-2 punches at the front of their rotation, and an elite closer. Manager Craig Counsell will be tasked with getting back to the postseason.

Seattle has not yet capitalized on the momentum from their 2022 postseason appearance, going 8-9 in the opening act of the season. A talented roster has returned to make yet another run at the playoffs. The Mariners are hot of late, winning four of their last five games.

Here are the Brewers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Mariners Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-176)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Rally Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Rowdy Tellez has been a powerful threat in Brewer’s lineup, leading the team with five home runs. 2022 was a career year for Tellez in terms of power production, launching a career-high 35 long balls. Brian Anderson, a free-agent pickup after being non-tendered by Miami, leads the team with 15 RBI. Anderson was red-hot in his first week with Milwaukee but has cooled a bit. Christian Yelich has been a threat on the basepaths, stealing four bases, and leads the team in walks with 10. Yelich has belted three home runs and two doubles. Yelich’s 2022 and beginning to 2023 is starting to prove that 2020-21 was a fluke. Rookie Joey Wiemer is getting his feet wet in the bigs, but has shown good power numbers in his brief time in the minors.

Eric Lauer will take the ball for the fourth time this season, bringing a 2-1 record and 5.28 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. The veteran lefty ranks towards the bottom of the league in average exit velocity, which coupled with his decreased velocity is a concerning trend. Closer Devin Williams has yet to surrender a run in six innings, striking out 11 batters and recording two saves.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Jarred Kelenic may be starting to reach his tantalizing potential, with four home runs to pace the team, adding five doubles and three stolen bases. Kelenic has cut down a bit on his strikeouts but is still striking out above the league-average rate. Julio Rodriguez has also belted five doubles, leading the team in stolen bases with four, and adding three home runs. Ty France has been a strong presence in the lineup, leading the team with eight doubles, and adding a home run with 13 RBI. France has cut his strikeout rate for the fourth straight season. JP Crawford has been an on-base machine, pacing the team with 13 walks, and adding five doubles.

Marco Gonzales, the veteran stalwart of the Seattle staff, will take the mound in this one. Gonzales owns a 4.22 ERA, striking out six in 10.2 innings. Even with below-average velocity, Gonzales has strong command, and batters have chased at above the league average. The curveball is Gonzales’ lone plus pitch, yet he throws it just 15.4 percent of the time. Closer Paul Sewald is one of the more underrated relievers in the game, striking out 13 batters in 10.0 innings.

Final Brewers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Neither pitcher can rely on pure stuff, and the smoke and mirrors act only works so much. Lauer’s poor start to the season will continue in this one.

Final Brewers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle -1.5 (+146), over 8.5 (-105)