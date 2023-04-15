Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Padres.

The Milwaukee Brewers had a rough week in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks, losing two of three games in the desert, but the Brew Crew then came to the coast and got some refreshment versus San Diego. The Brewers have won the first two games of this four-game weekend series, in what could realistically be a preview of a playoff series this October. The Brewers and Padres should be in playoff contention all season long, with the Brewers likely having an easier path if only because they don’t have to deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a direct division competitor. It is true that without the imbalanced schedule — in which division teams used to play each other 19 times per season — the Padres aren’t at the same disadvantage they used to be. They won’t have to play the Dodgers 19 times, and the Brewers can’t play National League Central teams such as the Cincinnati Reds or Pittsburgh Pirates 19 times. Nevertheless, the Padres will still need to finish ahead of the Dodgers in order to avoid the wild card series. The Brewers don’t have that same obstacle in the N.L. Central. It’s only April, but every game between these teams and other playoff contenders is very important.

Here are the Brewers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Padres Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-164)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Padres

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are playing well in San Diego, having won a close Thursday game in extra innings before hammering San Diego starter Michael Wacha on Friday night in a total rout. The Brewers have looked like one of the best teams in the National League in the first few weeks of the season. They certainly have received good pitching in this San Diego series and will be facing a Padre team with Seth Lugo as its starter. The Brewers should feel comfortable about the pitching matchup here.

The other thing to point out about this game is that the Padres — who were excellent last weekend in winning three out of four in Atlanta versus the Braves — just aren’t very good at home. It is weird. It is baffling. It doesn’t make any sense at all. Yet, the Padres had a better road record in 2022 than their home record, and so far this season, that trend is holding up. The Padres just can’t seem to relax at the plate or hit freely in their own park. They do a lot better away from home.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres showed how good they were in the Braves series a week ago. There is too much talent on this team to lose three straight home games — to the Brewers or to any other MLB team. The Padres are bound to get healthy. Consider what happened in their first home series of the season against the Colorado Rockies: They lost the first two games on Thursday and Friday and looked really bad. Then they came alive and won on Saturday and Sunday to split. We could easily see the same pattern here against a Milwaukee team which is generally playing well but showed some weaknesses in losing twice against the D-Backs earlier in the week.

Final Brewers-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres are going to bounce back after two really rough games. Take San Diego.

Final Brewers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5