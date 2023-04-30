The St. Louis Cardinals (10-18) are trying to avoid being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers (15-13) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with Cardinals-Dodgers prediction, pick and how to watch.

Game one of this series was controlled by the Dodgers. St. Louis struck in the top of the first, but immediately allowed the Dodgers back in the game. The Dodgers would not allow another run until the ninth inning and won the game 7-3. Paul Goldschmidt and Brendan Donovan had multi-hit games for the Cardinals. Mookie Betts and Miguel Vargas homered in the win for Los Angeles. Freddie Freeman had three hits in the game while Jason Heyward had two of his own. Dustin May earned the win on the mound after throwing five inning and allowing two runs.

Game two was a pitchers duel. Jordan Montgomery was stellar on the mound for the Cardinals. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one run and struck out seven. St. Louis was held to just three hits in the 1-0 loss on Saturday. Austin Barnes picked up the lone RBI for Los Angeles. Clayton Kershaw was phenomenal on the mound. He went seven innings and allowed just two hits while striking out nine and walking none.

Jake Woodford start for the Cardinals in this game while Noah Syndergaard starts for the Dodgers.

Here are the Cardinals-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Dodgers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-150)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 10 (+100)

Under: 10 (-114)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV Subscription, ESPN+

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have a nice opportunity to score some runs on Sunday. Syndergaard has allowed 32 hits in 26 innings and has only struck out 21. Syndergaard puts the ball in the zone and has turned into a pitcher that relies on his defense to make plays. He has given up a home run in each of his last four starts as well. The Cardinals actually hit the ball well despite their poor record. They are sixth in the MLB in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and fourth in hits. The Cardinals should be able to get their hits in this game, they just need to produce runs.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles is facing a struggling pitcher in this game. Jake Woodford has thrown 24 2/3 innings this season and has given up 32 hits. He has only struck out 16 hitters on the year while allowing seven home runs in five starts. Woodford puts the ball over the plate and allows it to be hit hard. The Dodgers are much better against right-handed pitching this season, so they will be seeing the ball really well in this game. Expect Los Angeles to collect multiple hits and score some runs in this game.

The Cardinals do have Nolan Arenado at third base, but the rest of their defense is just average. They have made the 11th most errors in the MLB and are bottom half of the league in fielding percentage. The Dodgers will put the ball in play a lot in this game, so there will be some pressure on the Cardinals defense to make plays. Los Angeles should be able to win this game.

Final Cardinals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are a struggling team and have not played up to their potential yet. However, they do play pretty good on Sundays. They are 3-1 on Sundays while the Dodgers are 1-3. This game should have a good amount of runs, but expect the Cardinals to keep it close.

Final Cardinals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +1.5 (-150), Over 10 (+100)