The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Our MLB odds series has our Cardinals Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cardinals Brewers.

The St. Louis Cardinals have quickly faced a very urgent and concerning moment in their young season. In the very first week of play, a controversy roared through the clubhouse. Tyler O’Neill, one of the Cardinals’ better hitters, did not run all-out on a play in which he was tagged out at home plate in a game against the Atlanta Braves. The young manager of the Cardinals, Oliver Marmol, went public in criticizing O’Neill instead of keeping it private. The issue was not the criticism itself — people could see that O’Neill wasn’t going all-out on the play — but the fact that Marmol very directly and publicly eviscerated one of his players instead of keeping it behind closed doors.

The Cardinals have played terribly in the last two games since that incident. Their offense was shut down by the Braves and then again by the Brewers on Friday. Is this St. Louis team going to bounce back, or will the Cardinals unravel in April and create a long uphill battle for themselves heading into May and June and the arrival of summer?

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals know they have to get going, and they know they have to let the Tyler O’Neill story fade away. It certainly didn’t hit a lot of guys in the clubhouse the right way. A young manager should have kept a criticism private so that everyone would get the message without anyone feeling publicly thrown under the bus. Not everything has to be aired in public, and the Cardinals probably feel stung by that incident. However, after a few very bad offensive games the past few days, the Cardinals are going to come to the ballpark and realize they can’t let one incident ruin their season and derail their hopes and dreams. There’s a lot of talent on this team. The Cardinals won their division last year. It’s only April 8. Guys are professionals and know they need to show up and do a good job. The Cardinals are going to ride starter Jordan Montgomery — the better pitcher in his matchup versus Eric Lauer — to a victory. The bats will wake up in Miller Park, a very hitter-friendly yard where the Cardinals have often hammered the baseball in recent years.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are in a funk for many obvious reasons. The Brewers are flying at home, having won each of their first four home games this season. Why pick against Milwaukee as long as this team is playing well in its own ballyard? Why pick the Cardinals to win when they are so clearly laboring at the plate and aren’t putting good swings on the ball?

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are going to turn around their season. There is simply too much talent for this veteran team to continue to languish.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5