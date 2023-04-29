Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Cardinals Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cardinals Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not had a good month of April. They have treaded water, hovering near the .500 mark pretty much the whole month. The good news for them is that the San Diego Padres have not been meaningfully better, which has enabled the Dodgers to not fall several games behind in the National League West. They’re part of a closely-bunched three-team tangle with the Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have not paid a huge price for their April struggles. However, they know that as the season moves along, they need to get better. They can’t keep playing .500 ball. The Padres and the Diamondbacks will build an advantage over them in the standings, and the Dodgers will spend August and September doing something they haven’t had to do the past several years: Scramble just to make the playoffs in the final few weeks of the season. The Dodgers usually have a playoff berth all wrapped up with a month left in the season. They officially clinch a berth in early-to-mid September. If they don’t get going, they will face a very urgent situation, and they don’t want their outlook to become that dire.

The Dodgers don’t have Walker Buehler. They have lost other key pieces from their 2022 team, which won over 110 games. They have to find solutions. Friday’s win over the Cardinals was a good start, but it was only one game. This team needs to find a way to get on a roll and then stay hot.

Here are the Cardinals-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Dodgers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-164)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals know that if they sink any further in the National League Central Division, they could get buried when summer arrives. This is getting pretty serious. The Cardinals are in danger of falling 10 games under .500. They are watching the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to win — Pittsburgh won Game 1 of its Saturday doubleheader against the Washington Nationals — and they know the Milwaukee Brewers are off to a great start. The Cardinals are going to be highly motivated to win this game. What should also help them is that they’re simply too talented to continue to fail on this kind of a scale. They are bound to bust out. Pitcher Jordan Montgomery should be able to give them a good outing against the inconsistent hitting of the sputtering Dodgers.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have Clayton Kershaw as their starter. You have seen this year — as you did last year — that Kershaw can still get hitters out. He can still outfox batters and use his command of the strike zone as the central source of his success. He isn’t as dominant as he was in his prime, but he is still legitimately good. He changes speeds and locations to get hitters off balance. The Cardinals are hitting very poorly; Kershaw is getting them at the right time.

Final Cardinals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers, with Kershaw, would seem to be the obvious choice, but the Cardinals are not going to be this bad forever. This is a game you should stay away from.

Final Cardinals-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5