Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Cardinals Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cardinals Mariners.

The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t in big trouble, but they do need to begin to turn their season around. They are several games under .500, all while the Milwaukee Brewers have zoomed to the top of the National League Central and the Pittsburgh Pirates have moved several games above .500, with the Chicago Cubs also being above .500. Even though we have seen the Cardinals turn on the jets in August and September in recent seasons, the reality of the wild card is that if a team has to jump over several opponents in the final six to eight weeks of the season, that task is harder. Having a good starting position in the wild card race entering the summer creates much less of an uphill battle. Being in a decent spot on or near Memorial Day enables a team to not have to win 15 out of 20 or 25 out of 38 games to make up ground. The Cardinals could get on that kind of a roll, and we have seen them do so in the recent past, but that doesn’t mean the current (new) season is going to go the same way. St. Louis needs to make up some ground now so that it isn’t playing catch-up the entire season.

Here are the Cardinals-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Mariners Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-156)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

*Watch Cardinals-Mariners LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners’ bats are not very consistent. Seattle does have some players who can crush the ball, but hitting with runners in scoring position, including with two out, has been a problem for the M’s in the first three weeks of the season. Miles Mikolas has produced a lot of good starts for the Cardinals. He is a savvy pitcher who can study how (and where) the Mariner hitters can be exploited. He will contain Seattle’s bats and enable the Cardinals to prevail. St. Louis did not hit the ball well on Friday night in a loss to the Mariners. The Cardinals will play with more focus and deliver better at-bats in this contest.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have Luis Castillo on the mound. You might have heard of him. He’s pretty good. Castillo has been utterly dominant in the first few weeks of the season. Maybe he will have a lull at some point, but until he does, why would you want to bet against him? He didn’t allow a run in his most recent outing this past Sunday against the Colorado Rockies. He doesn’t just throw hard; he throws hard with late movement and at different arm angles. He is simply nasty. His stuff is second to none, and he is commanding the strike zone. Good luck, St. Louis, going up against this guy.

Final Cardinals-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners have been a very inconsistent and unreliable team, but they have Luis Castillo going in this game. Given the way he is pitching right now, Castillo demands ultimate respect from a betting standpoint. Take the Mariners against a scuffling St. Louis offense.

Final Cardinals-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5