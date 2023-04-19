The Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics wrap up a three game series Wednesday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs offense came alive in game one. Seven Cubs’ hitters had multi-hit games. Cody Bellinger and Patrick Wisdom stole the show, though. Bellinger had his first career five-hit game while Wisdom hit two home runs in the 10-1 win. Ian Happ had three RBI on the night and Nico Hoerner scored three runs to go along with his ninth stolen base. Hayden Wesneski picked up the win after going seven innings and allowing one run on five hits.

Game two was a little closer, but the Athletics could not get anything going with the bats. Marcus Stroman was dominant in his six innings pitched. Stroman had five strikeouts and allowed only two hits. The Cubs bullpen would not allow a hit in the final three innings as they shut out the Athletics 4-0. Seiya Suzuki had two hits on the night. Yan Gomes, Nick Madrigal and Cody Bellinger each had an RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs will be Justin Steele. Mason Miller will get the ball for the Athletics as he makes his big league debut.

Here are the Cubs-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Athletics Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+115)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Athletics

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:37 PM ET/1:37 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs have gotten some great offensive production from the middle of the lineup. Wisdom has homered in four of the last five games, Bellinger has six hits in the series, Suzuki has five hits, Happ and Hoerner have three hits each. Dansby Swanson has been a little cold this series, but he has been the Cubs best hitter all season. This kind of production has the Cubs third in betting average, fourth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging. Chicago also has the fifth fewest strikeouts in the MLB while stealing the third most bases. With this offense, and the season Justin Steele is having, the Cubs should be able to win and cover the spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Mason Miller is the real deal. He will be making his debut on Wednesday, but his potential is through the roof. Oakland should not expect to score as they do not produce runs very well. They need to rely on their pitching. At the minor league level, Miller has just 11 career games pitched. However, he has thrown 28 2/3 innings and struck out 53. The best part about Miller is his command. In those innings, he has walked just six batters. Miller will attack hitters and beat them with his stuff. If he can have a good debut, the Athletics will keep this one close.

Final Cubs-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Athletics will have an exciting prospect take the mound. However, he has not faced a lineup like the Cubs in the minor leagues. The Cubs do not strikeout too much and Miller has not gone deep into games. He might pitch well, but there is a chance he leaves the bullpen to clean up four or five innings. Expect the Cubs to win and cover the spread in this one.

Final Cubs-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+115), Over 7.5 (-105)