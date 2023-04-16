The Chicago Cubs visit the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish up a three game set Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Dodgers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was close until it wasn’t. Chicago was up 4-2 heading into the eighth when the Dodgers brought on Andre Jackson to pitch. Chicago saw the ball incredibly well off Jackson as they launched three home runs in that inning with ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki going back-to-back. Jackson stayed in for the ninth and the Cubs scored two more runs off him. Yan Gomes hit his second home run of the day in that inning and Happ collected his fourth hit with an RBI double. Justin Steele earned the win on the mound for Chicago by going seven innings and allowing just two runs on three hits while striking out eight.

Game two was a pitchers duel. Jameson Taillon faced off with Michael Grove and they both pitched well. Taillon went five shutout innings and allowed only two hits while striking out seven. Grove matched that with 5 2/3 innings of his own and allowing just one run on two hits while striking out six. The Cubs only run came in the fifth inning when Patrick Wisdom hit a home run over the center field fence. In the bottom of the ninth, the Cubs brought on Michael Fulmer to close the game out. After getting the first out, Fulmer allowed a single and a double. He struck out Jason Heyward to make it two outs, but David Peralta came on as a pinch hitter and hit a single to score both runners and win the game 2-1.

Game three will feature two left-handed pitchers as Drew Smyly squares off with Julio Urias.

Here are the Cubs-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (+100)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Dodgers

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs come into this game with one of the top offenses in the league. They are fifth in batting average, ninth in slugging, fifth in stolen bases, and they have struck out the fourth fewest amount of times in the MLB. They are going to need to put it all together in this one as they face Julio Urias. The Cubs have not really faced a left-handed pitcher all year, but they are hitting .272 off lefties in a small sample size. However, the last time Chicago faced a left-handed starting pitcher was against Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. The Cubs handed him the loss after scoring three runs in five innings off Perez. They will need to have the same tough at-bats against Urias in this one. If they do that, they can get him out of the game early and cover the spread.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have beens struggling by their standards. However, a series win here can turn that around. Julio Urias is on the mound and he has been good so far this season. He has thrown six innings in every start and struck out at least six each time. Los Angeles is 3-0 when Urias starts with wins by six, three and eight. The young lefty always puts the Dodgers in a position to win the game and he should do that again Sunday. With him on the mound, the Dodgers are always a threat to win and cover their spread.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Drew Smyly was much better in his second start and expect him to build off that. Los Angeles hits below .200 against left-handed pitching this season, so Smyly has a chance to throw a good game. With Urias starting for the Dodgers, this game should be close, though. Expect the Cubs to cover the spread and possibly win in the series finale.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: +1.5 (+100), Under 8.5 (-120)