The Chicago Cubs (15-13) take on the Washington Nationals (10-18) in game two of a four game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cubs-Nationals prediction and pick while also letting you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was controlled by the Cubs. After two quick outs, the Cubs were able to score two first inning runs and that is all they needed. Drew Smyly was excellent on the mound. He went seven innings and allowed just one run on six hits while striking out two. Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ homered to add some insurance runs as the Cubs won 5-1. Lance Thomas homered for the Nationals in the loss.

The pitching matchup for Tuesday’s game will be Hayden Wesneski vs. Trevor Williams.

Here are the Cubs-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Nationals Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+118)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 8.5 (-128)

Under: 8.5 (+104)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Nationals

TV: Marquee Sports Network, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Chicago is second in the MLB in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging. They are hitting the ball very well and five of their everyday starters are batting over .290. Nico Hoerner is third in the MLB with 40 hits on the season. Patrick Wisdom has 10 home runs which is second best in the MLB. The Cubs hit the ball very well and they are facing a pitcher that tends to give up some hits. Williams does not strike a lot of people out, but he also does not walk many batters. This means he throws a lot of pitches over the plate and tries to induce weak contact. When playing a team like the Cubs, throwing pitches over the plate is not a recipe for success. As long as the Cubs take advantage of the mistakes over the middle of the plate, they will score some runs and walk away with a win.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals do have a chance to win this game, but they need to get to Wesneski. Wesneski has just one start in which he struck out more than four batters. His starts have not been clean and every at-bat is tough for him as of late. He has a WHIP of 1.52, so he allows a decent amount of baserunners. He has also given up a home run in four of his five starts. Four starters for the Nationals are batting over .260 and these batters will need to get hot if the Nationals want to keep this one close. Washington has a chance to hit the ball around in this game, they just need to attack the fastball against Wesneski.

Final Cubs-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are the better team here. Although Wesneski has been struggling as of late, he still has the ability to get outs and have a good game. The Nationals might hit the ball a little bit if Wesneski does not pitch well. However, the Cubs offense can pick him up if that is the case. Expect Chicago to come come into this game ready to play and ready to win. They should be able to put up some runs against the Nationals and cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+118), Over 8.5 (-128)