The Chicago Cubs are in Great American Ballpark to take on the Cincinnati Reds in a National League Central division matchup! Check out our MLB odds series as we give a Cubs-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cubs dropped their opening series to the Milwaukee Brewers. After an opening day shutout, Chicago lost the next two games. In their last game on Sunday afternoon, the Cubs had newcomer Jameson Taillon start. He only made it through four innings as he allowed seven hits and three runs. Julian Merryweather then gave up five runs and recorded only two outs. Chicago was able to chip away a little bit, but ultimately lost 9-5. After the first series of the season, the Cubs sit in last place in the NL Central.

The Reds took on the Pittsburgh Pirates during opening weekend. They lost on opening day, but won Saturday and Sunday to take the series. Graham Ashcraft was solid in the Reds’ win Sunday afternoon. He went seven innings and allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out six. Cincinnati scored a run in the second, third and fifth inning en route to a 3-1 victory over Pittsburgh. The Reds are in a tie for first place after opening weekend.

Here are the Cubs-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Reds Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+134)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs need to rely on their pitching, and Drew Smyly will get the start in Monday’s game vs. Cincinnati. He started three games against the Reds last season and pitched fairly well. In 13 2/3 innings, Smyly had a 2.63 ERA with 16 strikeouts to just four walks. In his career, Smyly has pitched six games with five starts in Great American Ballpark. He is 4-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. A solid outing from Smyly is needed if the Cubs want to take game on of the series.

Smyly is not the only person that performs in Cincinnati. Dansby Swanson has started the season as the second best hitter in baseball average wise. He has a great chance to keep that up during this series. In 17 games vs. the Reds in Cincinnati, Swanson is batting .310 with three home runs and nine RBI. Ian Happ is also very good when playing in Cincinnati. He is hitting .318 with 47 hits, 16 home runs and 37 RBI in 44 career games in Cincinnati. A big game from these two could lead the Cubs to victory.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds opened up the season with two wins. They had some really solid pitching performances during opening weekend. The Reds’ pitchers combined for a 2.67 ERA, good for eighth best in the MLB. Their .196 opponent batting average is fifth best in the MLB while they are top 10 in WHIP as well. Connor Overton will get the start for the Reds in this one. He pitched a game against the Cubs last season, throwing 5 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up no runs on two hits while striking out three. If he can have a repeat performance of that, the Reds will be in good position to win this game.

Jonathan India has started the season hitting .455 while Jake Fraley is hitting .444 through the first three games. Jason Vosler and Tyler Stephenson are both hitting above .300 as well. The Reds do not need to light up the scoreboard in this one. With the Cubs’ weak hitting, Cincinnati just needs to push a couple runs across. If they can do that, they will come out of this game with the win.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Cubs just do not hit. Overton is not going to overpower anybody, but he will get outs. This game should stay close.

Final Cubs-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-162), Under 8.5 (-104)