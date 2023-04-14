A highly anticipated clash between a pair of the most popular NL teams will go face-to-face on the diamond as the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the City of Angels. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Cubs-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Hey Chicago what do you say? Will the Cubs win today? While that remains to be seen, it has been Chicago is coming off of a series win over the Seattle Mariners in impressive fashion. Although the Cubs dropped the series finale by a score of 5-2, Chicago scored a whopping 14 runs the game prior. Making his third start of the season will be the lefty in Justin Steele, who is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA.

While Los Angeles hasn’t clicked on all cylinders up to this point, few can argue against the absurd talent that exists on this roster even after losing some impact names from recent years past. In line for the start at Dodger Stadium for Los Angeles will be Noah Syndergaard making only his third starting appearance ever in the blue and white. So far, the former Mets ace is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA.

Here are the Cubs-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-152)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Dodgers

TV: Marquee Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Coming into play with a 6-5 record overall, the Cubs have slightly spent more time raising the W flag rather than not so far. After enduring an underwhelming and disappointing 74-88 record in 2022, the Cubs certainly look the part of a much-improved squad and will undergo their first tough test of the season with a three-game series slated in Los Angeles.

In order for Chicago to cover the spread and send the Dodgers a loss, the Cubs must make it a priority to get their top names going from the opening pitch. Of course, if there is one Cub that has impressed the most to begin the year, it has been outfielder Ian Happ who has reached safely in 10 of the first 11 games for Chicago. After signing a three-year, $61 million dollar extension on Wednesday, Happ appears to look like he’s finally becoming the player that Cubs fans had hoped he could be when he entered the show a few years back. Of course, a continued effort from the new additions to the squad in Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini wouldn’t hurt either.

However, all of this will be for not if Justin Steele isn’t up to the task of being sharp. This doesn’t seem likely though, as in his last nine starts dating back to July 22nd of 2022, Steele has allowed one or fewer runs in eight of those outings en route to becoming one of the more underrated and up-and-coming starting pitchers that the league has to offer. If Steele is anything like he has been on this Friday, then it could be game over for the Dodgers.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

For the better part of the last decade-plus, the Dodgers have used their highest payroll in all of baseball to equip themselves with a talented lineup and pitching staff that few teams have been able to compete with. Fast forward to 2023, and despite Los Angeles not possessing the services of guys like Justin Turner, Trea Turner, and even Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers are still as skilled as ever.

For starters, if there is one thing that the Dodgers have perfected in their opening 13 games of the season, it has been the fact that their offense hasn’t seemed to miss a beat. Believe it or not, Los Angeles boasts the second-most runs scored to go along with the second-most efficient on-base and slugging percentage as well. Alas, be on the lookout for Max Muncy to continue his stellar bounce-back season from a year ago in which he only hit 21 home runs to go along with a measly .196 batting average. So far, Muncy has punished five baseballs into the bleachers and also leads the team in runs-batted-in. Alas, Muncy is so hot right now that all it would take is one mistake pitch by the Cubs for this matchup to turn in favor of the Dodgers for its entirety.

Of course, the most intriguing difference maker in this one will hands down be Noah Syndergaard. At one time, “Thor” himself was among a select few of dominant pitchers in the league but has struggled with injuries in his career as he is playing for his third team in just as many years. If Syndergaard can establish a rhythm from the rubber from the get-go, then the Dodgers will be in fantastic shape.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

All eyes of the baseball world will be on this battle between two teams with massive fanbases. While this should be an entertaining way to kick off your weekend, it will end up being the Dodgers that cover thanks to timely hitting and a strong outing from Syndergaard himself.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+126)