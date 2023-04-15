Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Cubs Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not had a strong start to their season, and everyone can see the weaknesses on their roster. They lost Corey Seager and Trea Turner, two high-impact players who regularly deliver quality at-bats. Due to injuries, they have started the 2023 season without Walker Buehler and Tony Gonsolin, creating not one but two big openings on their pitching staff. That’s a lot of holes to fill, and a lot of questions this team needed to answer. In the first two weeks of play, no strong answers have been provided. It’s early, but there is definitely cause for concern. The bats have been inconsistent, and the drop-off in pitching performance has been conspicuous, though it hasn’t solely been a product of the deficient starting rotation. The bullpen has struggled along with the starters, a reality which was affirmed on Friday in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Cubbies clubbed three home runs in the top of the eighth inning, part of a late barrage which busted open a close game. The Dodgers aren’t going to figure it out all at once, but they do need to find ways to steadily improve so that one month from now, they still aren’t stuck near the .500 mark and can feel they are still on track to make a strong run at the World Series.

Here are the Cubs-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Dodgers Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-152)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Cubs vs. Dodgers

TV: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network regional coverage

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Cubs-Dodgers LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

The Cubs are getting the pitching they were hoping for at the start of the season. They have hit a few bumps here and there, but by and large, they are getting what they wanted from their foremost pitching talents. They have to feel really good about themselves after the Friday night win over the Dodgers. Their starting pitching, their bullpen, and their bats all showed up and performed up to expectations. The Cubs look like a legitimate wild card contender in the National League. It might be a little early to view them as division title contenders with the Brewers and Cardinals being division rivals, but if we see a little more consistency at the plate, the addition of stars such as Dansby Swanson and the retention of Ian Happ gives the Cubs some core components they can build on.

The other big reason the Cubs can cover the spread: The Dodgers have Michael Grove as their starter in this game. Grove got rocked in his previous start. He represents the thin and frail status of the starting rotation right now. The Cubs can hammer him.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are an inconsistent team which has generally disappointed through the first two weeks of the season, but part of that package of inconsistency is that when the Dodgers have a really bad game — as they did on Friday against the Cubs — they will usually bounce back the next day and play a good ballgame. The Dodgers have a lot of flaws, but they do respond when challenged. That point remains intact.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers should score a lot, and the Cubs will score some with Grove on the mound. Dodgers win, and the over is an excellent play here.

Final Cubs-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5, over 9