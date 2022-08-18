MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants will end their four-game series with an afternoon matinee Thursday in San Francisco. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Arizona is on the outside looking in on the playoff race, sitting at 54-63, all but eliminated from contention. Still, there are fun stories to follow on this team, including the newly called up Stone Garrett, who is appropriately named. Arizona is looking to take their second in a row here, and salvage a split.

San Francisco is hanging to contention by merely a thread, with a 59-58 record. San Francisco has gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and is now just five and a half games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. The pitching is potentially dominant and could help propel them to a playoff spot over the last two months of the season.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-178)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7 (-104)

Under: 7 (-118)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona is sending their best to the mound in this one, as Zac Gallen will be the starting pitcher. The 27-year-old is bringing a 2.94 ERA in his 22 starts this season to the mound. Gallen has registered a minuscule 0.99 WHIP, with his chase rate ranking in the 76th percentile. In his last seven games, Gallen has been masterful, spinning a 2.08 ERA and going 4-0 in his 43.1 innings. Batters have hit just .187 against Gallen’s fastball, which he throws roughly half of the time. Arizona’s bullpen has not quite lived up to expectations, and Gallen will be counted on in this one. If Gallen can navigate the majority of the game and avoid the middle relief pitchers in this bullpen, there is a path to victory. Joe Mantiply, a career journeyman, has seemed to find a home in Arizona, making an All-Star team and pitching to a 1.88 ERA in 48 innings.

Arizona’s lineup is paced by Christian Walker, who has hit 29 home runs and 69 RBIs while walking 57 times, all of which lead the team. Daulton Varsho, who is quickly becoming one of the most versatile players in the league, has hit 16 home runs and stolen 8 bases. Josh Rojas has been a huge threat on the basepaths, swiping 17 bases without being caught. Rojas has also hit .277 with 16 doubles. Ketel Marte paces the team with 32 doubles and finds himself near the top of the league leaders in that category.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco will send Logan Webb to the mound, and he has not been disappointed this season. Webb has gone 11-5 with a 3.00 ERA in his 24 starts, tossing 150 innings. Webb relies heavily on both his slider and changeup, combing to throw the two over 60% of the time, and holding batters to below a .200 batting average against both. Webb has walked just 6.4% of batters faced, ranking in the 71st percentile. As a whole, San Francisco’s bullpen has been downright horrific. Still, there are improved pieces in that group. Closer Camilo Doval has pitched to a 2.76 ERA and 17 saves on the back of his triple-digits fastball.

Offensively, Joc Pederson has been everything he was acquired for, hitting 17 home runs with a .250 batting average. Pederson has added lefty pop to the offense that has struggled with inconsistency from other veterans. Both Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt have suffered downswings after promising 2021 seasons. Wilmer Flores has belted a team-leading 24 doubles to add to his .255 batting average. Enjoying consistent playing time for the first time in his career, Thairo Estrada leads the team with a .266 batting average.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

Let’s give the nod to Logan Webb.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco -1.5 (+146), over 7 (-104)