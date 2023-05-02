The Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) take on the Texas Rangers (17-11) in the first game of a quick two game series Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Arizona is off to a good start and they are optimistic about the season. They are second in the NL West through their first 29 games. However, they are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, but have won their last two series. The Diamondbacks are fourth in the MLB in batting average, first in doubles and third in triples. They hit the ball well and have a couple good starters to hold down the rotation.

Texas is first in the AL West division and very good when playing at home. They are just .500 in their last 10 games, but have won their last three. Texas is coming off a four game series against the New York Yankees in which they won three. The Rangers have a top-10 offense and a top-5 pitching staff, so it is no surprise they are leading the AL West.

Zac Gallen will get the start for Arizona while Jon Gray starts for Texas.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rangers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+112)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona has their ace on the mound and he gives them a chance to win any game. Gallen has 51 strikeouts to just five walks in 37 2/3 innings pitched. Gallen has not given up a run in his last 27 innings pitched. After a rough start to the season, Gallen locked in and started pitching like the best pitcher in baseball. He has a 0.77 WHIP, so he does not allow a lot of baserunners. The Rangers do have a decent offense, but Gallen is pitching extremely well. If he can have another good game, the Diamondbacks will cover this spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Jon Gray is on the mound for Texas and he is pitching better than his numbers suggest. He is not much of a strikeout pitcher this season, but he does get outs. He has not given up more than three earned runs in any of his starts this season. He has also given up only 21 hits in 25 1/3 innings. In all his starts except for one, Gray has gone at least five innings. The Rangers will need to make some plays behind him, but Gray should be able to have another good game in this one.

Final Diamondbacks-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This will be a good pitching matchup. Gallen and Gray should both pitch very good games in this one and give their teams a chance to win. However, Gallen is pitching better than anyone in the big leagues right now and that should continue. Expect this game to be lower scoring, but the Diamondbacks should escape with the win while covering the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+112), Under 8 (-110)