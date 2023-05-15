The Arizona Diamondbacks (23-18) visit the Oakland Athletics (9-33) for the first of a three-game series! First pitch commences Monday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Athletics prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Athletics Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-140)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+116)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Athletics

TV: Bally Sports, NBCS-CA

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

*Find out how to watch Diamondbacks-Athletics LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona hits the road for the first time in nearly two weeks after a 10-game homestead. Although at one point they lost three in a row, the Diamondbacks ride a three-game winning streak into Oakland tonight. Arizona finds themselves right in the thick of things as they sit just three games back of the Dodgers in the NL West. The Diamondbacks feature a stellar offense that ranks sixth in runs and seventh in total bases per game. Considering the Athletics rank dead-last in both ERA and WHIP, the Diamondbacks look like a safe bet for major offensive production tonight. However, the Athletics’ offense can sneak up on teams – putting a huge emphasis on the D-backs’ pitching staff tonight if they want to cover as road favorites.

Righty Merrill Kelly (3-3) makes his ninth start of the season tonight for Arizona. The 34-year-old has started the season well after a career year in 2022. In 33 starts, Kelly compiled a 13-8 record to go along with his 3.37 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He looks even better this season holding a 3-3 record with a 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. His stakeout numbers look even better than last year as he currently holds a career-best 9.1 K/9. He has been very up-and-down, however, with four starts with less than two earned runs but two starts with four runs allowed. That said, Kelly lasted at least six innings in five of his last six starts and he gets a juicy matchup against a weak Athletics lineup. Look for him to continue his strong start tonight.

The Diamondbacks feature a number of stellar options at the plate. However, it’s been rookie Dominic Fletcher who’s led the way over the last week. The rookie only appeared in 13 games thus far but he’s been their best hitter in the last seven games. Over that span, he holds a .429 average and a team-leading 11 RBI and 18 total bases. His hot stretch has largely masked a cold streak from the rest of their lineup as no one else has more than two RBI over that period.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Oakland continues to sit at the bottom of the standings as they can pride themselves on being the only team without 10 wins. Already 17 games back in the AL West, everyone (including the A’s) knows their season is all-but over. Still, Oakland is playing a ton of young players eager to prove their worth in the bigs. They particularly can prove frisky on the offensive end thanks to a few breakout outfielders. Still, the Diamondbacks look like a much-improved team and clearly hold an advantage on paper. Consequently, Oakland needs their offense to show up in a big way if they want to cover tonight.

Righty Drew Rucinski (0-3) makes his fourth start of the season tonight. Rucinski’s 2023 season has been… rough, to say the least. A long-time, Rucinski holds horrific ratios thanks to his 8.16 ERA and 2.09 WHIP. There isn’t much positive to say about Rucinski’s year so far as he has yet to allow fewer than seven base runners in any of his three starts. With 10 earned runs and eight walks allowed over his last two starts, Rucinski faces an uphill battle in containing a potent Diamondbacks lineup. Consequently, the Athletics need a huge night on offense if they want to cover.

For as bad as Oakland’s season has been thus far, they can at least take solace in the place of Brent Rooker. The 28-year-old finds himself amid a breakout year in his first season as a full-time starter. Through 35 games, he holds a .308 ERA, 11 homers, and 29 RBI. He leads the league in slugging at .650 and consequently holds a sky-high 1.069 OPS. While it remains to be seen how long Rooker can keep this up, Oakland likely needs a monster night from him if they want to cover.

Final Diamondbacks-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Despite being road favorites, Arizona feels like an absolute lock tonight. Merrill Kelly looks incredibly sharp thus far and the Diamondbacks feature a top-10 offense in the league. Hammer the D-backs as they look for their fourth straight win.

Final Diamondbacks-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (-140)