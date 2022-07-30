MLB odds: Diamondbacks vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 7/30/2022

The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to keep their minuscule playoff hopes alive when they get ready to face off with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park for game two of this three-game series. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Diamondbacks-Braves prediction and pick will be made.

Despite being nine games under the .500 mark, the D-Backs have reeled off six wins in their last eight contests as they attempt to stay in reaching distance in the Wild Card Race. At the moment, Arizona is 7.5 games back of the final postseason slot out in the National League. On the mound for Arizona in this one will be righty Corbin Martin, who will be making only his second start of the campaign.

The Braves on the other hand are in a prime position to make another championship run and they even might add a couple more names during the trade deadline to help their chances. At 60-41, Atlanta only sits three games back of the Mets for the division lead in the NL East. Expected starter Ian Anderson will be desperate for a good start on Saturday, as his starting rotation spot may be in danger with an 8-6 record and a lackluster 5.31 ERA.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Braves Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (+100)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 10 (-106)

Under: 10 (-114)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

After falling short to the Braves by a score of 5-2 on Friday night, Arizona will look to right their wrongs in order to tie the series at one game apiece. At the end of the day, the Diamondbacks simply could not get the bats going when they needed it the most. When the dust settled, Arizona had left nine men on-base and only saw one of their players record multiple hits in the contest. Obviously, this will be a trend that they cannot continue not only for tonight’s matchup but also moving forward for the rest of the season.

If there is one name that the D-Backs have realized they can fall back on at the plate, it has been the scorching hot play of catcher Carson Kelly. The Arizona backstop is batting .362 with six doubles, four homers, and ten RBIs during the month of July. He has managed to raise his ghastly .129 batting average to a .219 mark all in a month of play.

While the baseball world hasn’t seen a whole lot from pitcher Corbin Martin, his unfamiliarity may end up being a positive note against a lethal hitting bunch like the Braves. Yes, he could be in for a rude awakening as well, but he is coming off his lone start where he dialed up four innings while only surrendering one earned run in the process.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The defending champs are no joke! While it took a hot minute for the Braves to get the ball rolling in 2022, it seems that Atlanta is playing its best ball yet. With an impeccable record at home and a impressive overall balance to their game, there is no argument against the fact that the Braves are just a tough team to beat. Even when they seem to not be hitting on all cylinders, winning games have become second nature for the 2021 World Series champs.

After coming off a disheartening series loss against the Phillies, the Braves put themselves in a good spot to return to the win column by downing the D-Backs in game one by a score of 5-2. With another five runs scored, the name of the game for this Braves’ squad has come from their damage-inflicting lineup. On the season, Atlanta is fourth in runs scored, tenth in batting average, and even third in slugging percentage.

Not only that, but the Braves have had some standout performances in the month of July. Like Kelly for Arizona, it has been the Austin Riley show down south in the Peach State. During this month, the slugging third-baseman has slashed an absurd .427 and is currently in the midst of an 18-game hitting streak.

On the hill, it will be vital for Atlanta to get a good outing from Ian Anderson. These have come few and far between of late, as Anderson is coming off a rough appearance when he allowed seven runs in only three innings pitched. Without a doubt, Anderson’s job security within the starting rotation is in danger. Nevertheless, the team’s number one draft pick from 2016 is still a viable pitcher when his stuff is at his best.

Final Diamondbacks-Braves Prediction & Pick

Fortunately for Ian Anderson and the Braves, they will be going up against a rather mediocre Diamondbacks offense that certainly lacks star power. While anyone is capable of putting on a hitting clinic at the major league level, Arizona surely lacks in this department. The talent on Atlanta’s roster is just too overwhelming for the D-Backs to overcome. Hammer the Braves to win a few extra bucks for your Saturday night affairs.

Final Diamondbacks-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-118)