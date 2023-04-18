Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (7-10) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 7:45 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Cardinals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Cardinals Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-142)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/ 4:45 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (First in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 12-5 (71%)

Over Record: 8-8-1 (50%)

Arizona got off to a hot start this season thanks to series wins over the Dodgers and Brewers. However, they suffered a disappointing setback when they dropped the first two games to the Marlins in their last series. They bounced back with a big win in the series finale before taking the opener against St. Louis 6-3. That being said, the Diamondbacks face an uphill battle tonight facing off against a Cardinals team they won just two of seven games against last season. Nevertheless, the Diamondbacks find themselves in first place in a loaded NL West and look like a completely different team than last year.

Righty Drew Jameson (2-0) makes his second start of the season for the Diamondbacks. The 25-year-old battled for a starting role throughout Spring Training but began the regular season in the bullpen. However, an injury to Zach Davies forced him into a starting role last week against the Brewers. In his first start, he was excellent, allowing just three hits and no runs in four innings. A strong reliever, he’s appeared in four games thus far and holds a 1.46 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched. He picked up two wins and a save along the way but his ability to pitch deep into games remains to be seen.

Arizona took the opener yesterday thanks to a five-run seventh inning. Right fielder Gavin Smith followed up a Ketel Marie home run by crushing a go-ahead grand slam. Rookie of the Year favorite Corbin Carroll was held hitless for just the fifth time this season and he’ll need to bounce back if they want to cover. Carroll put together a strong start to the season as he holds a .274 average to go along with a team-leading four home runs. Perhaps his biggest impact has come on the base paths as his six stolen bases rank eighth in the MLB.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 5-5 (Fifth in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 7-10 (41%)

Over Record: 6-10-1 (38%)

St. Louis finds themselves in unfamiliar territory as they sit in last place in an NL Central division they dominated over the last decade. They started an ugly 3-7 before rallying to win a series in Colorado and splitting a four-game set with Pittsburgh. However, the Cardinals got off to a rough start in this series as they dropped the opener to the Diamondbacks 6-3. Still, the Cardinals boast one of the best lineups in the MLB and thus have an excellent chance to cover tonight in a decisive game two.

Southpaw Jordan Montgomery (2-1) makes his fourth start of the season for the Cardinals tonight. Montgomery has been the glue holding St. Louis’ rotation together this season as he’s been unquestionably their top starter thus far. Through three starts Montgomery allowed just five runs and amassed two quality starts. He holds a strong 2.45 Era and 1.09 WHIP to go along with an 8.3 K/9. The 30-year-old was a major addition by St. Louis last season after being traded midseason from New York. In 11 starts for the Cardinals, he compiled a 6-3 record to go along with a 3.11 ERA.

St. Louis struggled to generate offense in the opener as they were held to just three runs. Although they were without reigning MVP Paul Goldschmidt, the Cardinals still featured a strong lineup that was more than capable of scoring runs. They actually out-hit the Diamondbacks 6-5 but went just 1-5 with runners in scoring position. Catcher Wilson Contreras put together his second consecutive two-hit game as he continues to try and break out of an early season slump. After hitting .243 with 22 home runs on the Cubs last season, Contreras has struggled to get things going with the Cardinals and is still searching for his first home run.

Final Diamondbacks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

With Montgomery on the bump and Goldy back in the lineup, this looks like a prime spot for the Cardinals to bounce back.

Final Diamondbacks-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (+118)