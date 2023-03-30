Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chavez Ravine for Opening Day. Drive up Stadium Way with us as we share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Dodgers prediction and pick and show you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks went 74-88, marking a 22-win improvement over their previous season. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going. The D-Backs traded for Lourdes Gurriel and also signed Evan Longoria. Significantly, Gurriel hit .291 with five home runs, 52 RBIs, 32 doubles, and 52 runs while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. Gurriel was also one of 16 outfielders with at least a .280 batting average. Now, he hopes to hit well for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker hit .242 with 36 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 84 runs for the Diamondbacks in 2022. However, the biggest eyes will be on Corbin Carroll, who is one of the best prospects in baseball. He hit .260 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 104 at-bats.

The Dodgers went 111-51 and are reeling off the heels of a first-round exit. Also, they lost Trea Turner during the offseason and did not make any significant signings. The Dodgers brought J.D. Martinez into the fray. Significantly, he hit .274 with 16 home runs, 62 RBIs, 76 runs, and 43 doubles. Jason Heyward signed a minor league contract and hopes to make an impact. Furthermore, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Max Muncy return.

The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Diamondbacks in 2022. Furthermore, they went 7-2 against them at Cjavez Ravine. The Diamondbacks have not won a season series against the Dodgers since 2013. Also, the Dodgers are 12-2 in the last 14 games against Arizona at Chavez Ravine and 31-9 in the past 40 games since 2018.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-152)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

TV: SPLA

Stream: MLB

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Zac Gallen takes the mound for the Diamondbacks and was one of the bright spots on the team in 2022. Significantly, he went 12-4 with a 2.54 ERA. Gallen also went 0-0 with a 0.64 ERA and 18 strikeouts through two starts against the Dodgers in 2022. Ultimately, he tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits in the home game against the Dodgers while tossing eight innings with one earned run and two hits in the game at Chavez Ravine. Gallen hopes to continue his string of dominance against the Dodgers.

Walker struggled against the Dodgers, hitting .192 with six home runs, 10 RBIs, and seven runs through 19 games against the Dodgers. Ultimately, he was boom-or-bust against the Dodgers. Carroll did well in limited action against the Dodgers. Significantly, he hit .333 (5 for 15) with one home run, five RBIs, and two runs through six games against the boys in blue. Could he be the hitter that helps the Diamondbacks defeat the Dodgers?

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Gallen tosses five solid innings and the bullpen does its job. Then, the hitters must solve Los Angeles pitching.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Julio Urias is the man in LA, getting the start on opening day. Now, we will see how he handles it. Urias went 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA through 31 starts in 2022. Also, he did well against the D-Backs. Urias went 0-0 with a 0.79 ERA and nine strikeouts through two starts against Arizona. Significantly, he tossed six innings with one earned run and one hit in a game in Arizona while also tossing 5.1 scoreless innings in a game at Chavez Ravine.

Freeman leads the hitters against the Diamondbacks. Ultimately, he hit .313 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and 13 runs through 18 games against the Diamondbacks. Betts is another solid option but must improve against Arizona. Sadly, he had a boom-or-bust stat line, hitting .254 with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and 17 runs through 18 games against the Diamondbacks. Muncy struggled all season yet did well against the D-Backs. Moreover, he hit .289 with two home runs, six RBIs, and 10 runs through 13 games against the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Urias pitches six solid innings. Then, the bullpen must hold the fort. The hitters must heat up early and not let Gallen get into a groove.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers almost always show up and shell out for Opening Day. Therefore, I expect the Dodgers to find a way to win this by two runs. They likely will achieve this in the later innings as they will struggle against Gallen. Consequently, Arizona’s bullpen will give the Dodgers the edge.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)