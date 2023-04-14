It is the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks starting a three-game weekend series against the Miami Marlins. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Madison Bumgarner returns to the mound after experiencing fatigue issues in his last start. With the Diamondbacks not losing a series yet this year, he hopes to set the tone for the weekend match-up. The Marlins come in after taking two of three against the Phillies to improve to 6-7 on the season. In the series, Luis Arraez became the first Marlins plays to hit for the cycle in team history.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Marlins Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-156)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

TV: BSAZ/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks rebounded from a poor showing against the Brewers to take the last game of the series. Knocking in seven runs in the win, the Diamondbacks have yet to show consistency in scoring runs this year. they are currently tied for 12th in runs scored this year with 61 on the season, good for 4.69 runs per game. The hitting has been above average, with a .265 batting average that ranks them 12th in the league. While that is solid, they rank last in the MLB in walks taken on the season. This has led to an on-base percentage of just .311, which is 22nd in all of baseball. When they get on the base path watch out though, the Diamondbacks have stolen 17 bases on the year, which is third in the MLB.

They are being led on the base path by Corbin Carroll. Currently, he has a .255 batting average on the season, with three home runs and six RBIs. His work on the bases has been great though, with five stolen bases to lead the team. He needs to get on more though, with just a .271 on-base percentage due to his zero walks on the season. The platoon of Geraldo Perdomo and Nick Ahmed at shortstop has been working well. Both are hitting at .400 or better on the season, and Perdomo has an on-base percentage of .536.

Madison Bumgarner gets his third start of the season. He has yet to get out of the fifth inning in a start this year and has given up seven earned runs, with three home runs in his two starts. He has walked ten batters in 8.2 innings of work while allowing nine hits. His 2.192 WHIP is too high if Bumgarner is expected to get any wins this year, and he must find some control in his pitching. MadBum has normally had good control, with 2.2 walks per nine innings in his career, but this year that number is sitting at 10.4

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have now won two in a row but with a fairly pedestrian offensive output. They are 19th in the MLB in batting average on the season with a .242 batting average. Like the Diamondbacks, they are not taking as many walks as they would like. They are 19th in baseball in ball bases with 39, which has led to a .306 on-base percentage, good for 26th in baseball. The Marlins are also not showing much in the way of extra-base hits. They are 2nd in the league in doubles but tied for 13th in home runs. This has led to a slugging percentage of just .399, which is 21st in the league.

The offense is led by Luis Arraez, who not only hit for the cycle the other night, he currently has a .500 batting average on the season, with a .558 on-base percentage. In the cycle-hitting effort, he got his first triple and first home runs of the season, and now has five RBIs on the year. This has led to a 1.253 OPS which is third in the majors, and a 1.3 WAR, which is the best in MLB. The power the Marlins have shown over the year has come from Jorge Soler. Soler leads the team with four home runs and five doubles on the year. He has eight RBIs to add to it. He has been all or nothing this year, with nine extra-base hits in his ten overall hits, combined with 12 strikeouts and a .217 batting average.

On the hill today will be Trevor Rogers, who is 0-2 heading into this start. Like Bumgarner, he has yet to pitch out of the fifth inning in a start, going just nine innings overall in his two starts. In those nine innings, he had given up two home runs, six earned runs, eight hits, and four walks. While his WHIP is not as bad as MadBum’s it is still not good, and he has struggled heavily pitching when there are men on base.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Both teams have had their fair share of issues this year. Neither team is walking well, and neither team is scoring as they would like. Both teams are putting out starting pitching that has not been good. The difference in this game may come down to getting on base. Rogers has struggled to get batters out when men are on, but the Diamondbacks have struggled to get men who are on base home. The Marlins have not struggled nearly as much there and Bumgarner is letting a ton of batters on base. This may be a back-and-forth affair, with the potential for lots of runs, but in the end, the Diamondbacks’ pitching lets them down.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Miami -1.5 (+130) and Over 9 (-112)