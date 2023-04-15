Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Marlins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Marlins.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a good start to their season, so good that when they entered this weekend series in Miami against the Marlins, they were in first place in the National League West. The Diamondbacks won five out of eight games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a huge forward step for them in the early part of the season. They might not have a big lead in terms of games in the standings, but they have played a much harder schedule than their competitors in the National League West, so they already have an early advantage. The Diamondbacks did run into trouble, however, on Friday night in the first game of this weekend series. losing to Miami due to a disastrous fourth inning in which they allowed all five runs scored against them. Arizona’s bats, which got hot in a midweek victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, were silenced by Miami pitching.

Arizona shows signs of being a legitimate wild card contender in the National League. It’s a little too early to say that the D-Backs are ready to contend with the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres over the course of a 162-game season for the National League West Division championship, but a wild card is a realistic goal for this team, which flirted with the .500 mark last season and can realistically try to win 88 games this season. If any National League team can reach 88 games, it will be in the wild card hunt, given that there is an extra wild card spot now (a change first implemented last year).

Here are the Diamondbacks-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Marlins Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-184)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / Bally Sports Sun (Marlins) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are getting what they need from a lot of different sources. Last season, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly were terrific pitchers, but the offense often lagged behind the pitching. Late in the season, some young players brought energy, speed and versatility to the offense. Early in the 2023 season, the new-look Arizona lineup is showing promise. The team didn’t hit well at all on Friday, but that loss to Miami can reasonably be seen as an aberration. The D-Backs are generally a better team than the Marlins, and with Miami sending Braxton Garrett to the mound — not Sandy Alcantara — Arizona should feel it has a pitching matchup in which it can do damage to its opponent.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins have been feisty in the early part of the season. They just won a road series in Philadelphia against the Phillies. They won two games in which Alcantara, their ace, did not pitch. They won a game against Zack Wheeler, prevailing in extra innings and getting some great performances from the back end of their bullpen. The Marlins’ bullpen had a very rough 2022, and it’s too early in the season to pronounce this team as being far superior to last year’s version, but the past several days of good work from the pen offer reason for the Marlins to believe that they are a significantly improved team. That improved team, if it shows up, will beat Arizona.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The D-Backs are the better team. They will bounce back and win.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5