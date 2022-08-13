The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will face off in Denver this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Diamondbacks are playing decent this season, with a 51-61 record good enough for fourth in the NL West. The playoffs are out of the question essentially, and younger players are getting play time now. This season should signal the end of the rebuild.

Colorado has long been the joke of the NL West, confusing both the industry and their fan base alike at the trade deadline. Still, there are pieces in a puzzle that are forming here. Kris Bryant is a solid foundational piece in the lineup.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Rockies Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-102)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 11 (-120)

Under: 11 (-102)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona lost the first game of the series, but are sending one of their best to the mound in Zac Gallen. Gallen has pitched to a 3.12 ERA in his 21 starts. Gallen ranks in the 81st percentile in chase rate, while walking just 7.1% of his batters. Batters have managed just a .200 batting average against Gallen’s high spin fastball. Arizona’s bullpen has struggled to a 4.13 ERA, just 22nd in the league. Journeyman Joe Mantiply has pitched to an impressive 1.97 ERA in his All-Star season. Ian Kennedy has a 3.13 ERA with 7 saves as a part-time closer and setup man. The pitching staff has held this team back as a whole, but Saturday night should be better with Gallen on the mound.

Arizona’s offense goes as Christian Walker goes. Walker has bashed 26 home runs and 63 RBI in 110 games. Five Diamondbacks’ hitters have hit double-digit home runs, including 16 from Daulton Varsho, who has also swiped eight bases. Arizona’s 124 home runs rank 14th in the league. Arizona’s .228 batting average is the fourth-worst mark in the league.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado has an intriguing offense with strong veteran presences. CJ Cron paces the team with 23 home runs, 80 RBI, and is second with 26 doubles. Charlie Blackmon has continued his career-long reputation as a solid hitter, with 16 home runs and a .262 batting average. Jose Iglesias has been a steady on-base threat, leading the team with a .318 batting average and a .356 on-base. Kris Bryant, through multiple injuries, is hitting .306, including a .400 mark in his last seven games. Colorado’s .265 team batting average leads the league, and their 210 doubles rank fourth.

Jose Urena takes the mound in this one, with a 4.86 ERA in his seven games with Colorado. Urena is not a power pitcher at this point in his career and owns a 5.21 ERA in his home games, three of which have come at Coors Field. Colorado’s bullpen has the second-worst ERA in the league, but a shutdown closer is lurking at the end of games. Daniel Bard has saved 24 games, with a 2.16 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41.2 innings. Lucas Gilbreath has been the only other reliable reliever, with a 3.63 ERA in his 42 appearances this season. If the Rockies only need to rely on those two, the bullpen is in good shape.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This is two of the bottom teams in the NL West, but could have some entertaining aspects to it.

Final Diamondbacks-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Arizona -1.5 (-102), over 11 (-120)