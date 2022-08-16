MLB odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022

The surging Los Angeles Dodgers put their top record in the majors on the line as they prepare to do battle with the Milwaukee Brewers for the second consecutive night at American Family Field. It is about that time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Dodgers-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed.

The first team in all of baseball to reach 80 wins this season, the Dodgers are a runaway freight train that has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Outside of a 4-0 loss against the Royals on Saturday, Los Angeles has won all 13 of their last games other than that lone hiccup. Simply put, this Dodgers team is hotter than a wintertime fireplace. Looking to continue the Dodger’s hot streak, Los Angeles will send out RHP Ryan Pepiot in only his sixth start of the season.

As for the Brewers, Milwaukee is desperate for a victory after they have recently surrendered the NL Central lead to the Cardinals. Now trailing St. Louis by two games for first place, the Brewers will call upon Brandon Woodruff, as the righty has posted a 9-3 thus far and a 3.52 in 17 starts on the season.

Here are the Dodgers-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-200)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Many experts and analysts are starting to run out of words to describe this collection of Dodgers talent. Without a doubt, LA has one of the more talented rosters in all of baseball. In fact, the Dodgers are a remarkable 20-4 since the All-Star Break and are an insane 35-6 since June 29th. The bottom line is that the Dodgers rarely shoot themselves in the foot and put a whole lot of stress on opposing teams to be perfect.

During LA’s shutout 4-0 victory over the Brewers on Monday, the Dodgers not only excelled from the mound but also came up with some clutch at-bats to destroy any hopes and dreams of a Milwaukee victory. Already equipped with an abundant amount of ways to come out victorious in games, it happened to be the one-two punch of Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux that paved the way to a Dodgers victory. Alas, Freeman managed to club his 16th home run of the season while Lux smashed his sixth of the campaign.

Even though LA will have a slight unfamiliar face on the mound in Ryan Pepiot who doesn’t have a ton of MLB pitching experience, you can be sure that he has the talent to put together one heck of an outing. While it is yet to be seen how long manager Dave Roberts keeps his hurler on the bump, a silencing of the Brewers bats conducted by Pepiot would only help the Dodgers cover the spread on Tuesday. On the season, batters are only hitting .203 off of the 24-year-old twirler.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Unlike the Dodgers, the Brewers have been trending in the opposite direction ever since the All-Star Break. In fact, Milwaukee has limped their way to losing 9 of their previous 13 contests. Now sitting at 61-53 overall, something needs to change to get back on track before it’s too late.

To make matters worse, the offense has been a disaster. Outside of being shut out by the Dodgers yesterday, Milwaukee’s bats also couldn’t figure out the Cardinals in the series before. In the process of losing two out of three to the divisional rivals, the Brewers could only muster up seven runs combined over the course of 27 innings played. This offensive slump carried over to yesterday when Milwaukee was shut out for the tenth time this season and went 0-9 with runners in scoring position. No question, the bats will need to wake up in a big way for the Brewers to want a chance to cover and ultimately win.

Fortunately, the Brewers should be in good hands with Brandon Woodruff slated to take the mound. With Woodruff, Milwaukee can only hope that the powerful right-handed pitcher can prevent any crooked numbers against a potent Dodgers lineup and keep the game within reaching distance for the offense. With Woodruff representing the Brew Crew’s best chance at a spread-covering win on Tuesday, having his best stuff on the hill will be of utmost importance. Since coming off of the injured list a couple of months back, Woodruff has been electric with a 4-0 record and 2.42 ERA overall.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

These are two teams on the opposite side of the spectrum. At the end of the day, the Dodgers simply can’t be stopped right now and Milwaukee will need a tsunami of runs on offense to put out LA’s flame, which certainly seems doubtful. Not to mention, but there is great value here with the Dodgers serving as rare underdogs.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers +1.5 (-200)