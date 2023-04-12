The Los Angeles Dodgers (6-6) visit the San Francisco Giants (5-6) in a National League West rivalry! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Giants prediction and pick. We will also tell you where to watch the game.

Game one of this series was controlled and won by the Dodgers. Max Muncy hit two home runs and added seven RBI and Mookie Betts had a home run to leadoff the game. Julio Urias was the starting pitcher and was very strong. He picked up the win by going six innings, allowing one run and striking out eight. Wilmer Flores was the only form of offense for the Giants as he hit a home run in the fourth inning.

Game two was a different story. Alex Wood was the starting pitcher and threw 4 2/3 strong innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit. The Giants pitching staff had 11 strikeouts on the night as they shutout the Dodgers 5-0. Brandon Crawfard and David Villar each homered in the win.

These teams have a long season ahead of them, but Wednesday night will be the final game of this three game series.

Here are the Dodgers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+106)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How To Watch Dodgers-Giants

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are off to a slow start and it is surprising to everyone. However, they can turn that around with a series win Wednesday night. Clayton Kershaw will get the ball and anytime he pitches, the Dodgers have a chance to win. Both of his starts this season came against the Diamonbacks. In 12 innings pitched, he struck out 13 while allowing 11 hits and five runs. Kershaw has only walked two hitters so far this season. The Giants are batting just .193 off of left-handed pitching this season, so Kershaw has a chance to pad his stats a little bit. In 2022, Kershaw pitched four games against the Giants and allowed more than two runs in only one of those games. If the southpaw can have another good game, the Dodgers will get back to their winning ways.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco will have Alex Cobb on the mound for this one. He has two starts this season and is pitching quite well. In 10 2/3 innings pitched, Cobb has 12 strikeouts to one walk and has allowed only three earned runs. The Giants will need him to have a solid game if they want to keep this one close. Cobb had four starts against the Dodgers in 2022 and went less than five innings only one time. He went into the sixth inning in the other three. If Cobb can go deep into this game and get it to his bullpen down one, or with the lead, the Giants will cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

With Cobb and Kershaw on the mound, you can expect a little bit of a pitchers duel. However, Los Angeles has the edge. Their lineup is stronger and Kershaw is the better pitcher. This will be a close game, but expect the Dodgers to win and cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+106), Under 7.5 (-122)