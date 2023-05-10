Two of the top teams in the National League face off as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Brewers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dodgers this year had been struggling against left-handed pitching, and after losing game one of the series, with a lefty coming to the mound, things did not look promising. The Dodgers scored four runs off of Eric Lauer in just 3.2 innings, to get them the lead. It was Mookie Betts, who must have gotten a good night’s sleep in his AirBNB, who got the scoring started. He launched a solo shot to lead off the game. The bullpen put in quite the effort as well. Syndergaard left with an injury after pitching just one inning, but the bullpen covered the next eight, letting up just four hits and two runs in the process. The two squads now face off in the rubber match of this three-game set.

Here are the Dodgers-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Brewers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Brewers

TV: SNLA/BSWI

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:40 PM ET/ 10:40 AM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have won nine of their last 11 games, and now have a 1.5-game lead over Arizona in the NL West. Helping lead this offense has been James Outman. He is currently batting .274 with an OBP of .371. Outman has eight home runs and 23 RBIS on the year, while also stealing four bases. He has a nice matchup tonight. Against lefties on the season, he is hitting .296 but only has one run batted in against them. Beyond Outman, Mookie Betts is having a solid year as well. Betts is batting .313 on the month, raising his average to .254 on the year. He also has three of his six home runs this month. Like Outman, he has done well against lefties this year, batting .281 with a home run and four RBIs. In his career against Wade Miley, he is six for eight, with an OPS of 1.750.

While Betts is having a solid May, Max Muncy has cooled off. He is batting just .133 on the month, with a home run and seven RBIs. He is still tied for the lead in the majors with 12 home runs on the season but has struggled on the year against lefties. This year against left-handed pitchers, he is hitting just .214, with no home runs. Freddie Freeman has also cooled off a little. He has struck out in seven of eight games this month while hitting .265. Freeman does have a fair track record against Wade Miley. He has had five at-bats against him, with two hits.

On the hill, this afternoon will be Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw will need to eat up some innings today, as the bullpen had to work a lot last night. His last time out, he did not do that. He gave up four runs in 4.2 innings of work and took his second loss of the year. Still, Kershaw is 5-2 on the season with a 2.53 ERA. He has two starts this year where he went seven scoreless innings. If he can do that again, the Dodgers should get a win.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

After yesterday’s loss at the hands of the Dodgers, the Brewers now sit a half-game back of the Pirates for first place in the NL Central. They have had a rough patch as of late, losing seven of their last ten, and failing to keep it close in many of them. Rowdy Tellez did have a home run in yesterday’s game, his tenth of the year. Overall though, Tellez has been struggling at the plate this month. He is hitting just .214 with an OBP of .267 in May. Against left-handed pitching, he does have one of those home runs, while hitting .250 on the year.

Also struggling during this slump for the Brewers has been Willy Adames. He is hitting just .194 on the month but has had two home runs and seven RBIs in his last three games. Adames has struggled against lefties this year though, hitting just .152 on the season with a home run and three RBIs. Only two guys on the active roster have ever had a hit against Kershaw. Brian Anderson has one hit in ten at-bats against Kershaw, but with his recent struggles at the plate, he may not get another. He is hitting just .200 on the month, and that is mainly propped up by a three-for-four performance on May 4th. Christian Yelich has found success against Kershaw in his career. He is four for eight in his career and has hit two solo home runs.

Wade Miley will be on the hill for the Brewers today. Miley is currently 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA. Twice this year Miley has gone six or more innings without giving up a run. He has not given up more than three runs in any game so far this season and has pitched six-plus innings in four of his six starts on the year.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

With two lefties on the mound, facing teams that have struggled at the plate against left-handed pitching, it is fair to assume that this will be a low-scoring game. Furthermore, the Dodgers need Kershaw to go deep into the game. They had to use seven pitchers in relief yesterday, and the arms in the bullpen may be tired. If the Brewers can get to Kershaw early, they will come away with a win. Regardless, expect this game to stay close, and the Brewers to cover.

Final Dodgers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-126) and Under 8 (-110)