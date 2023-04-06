The Los Angeles Dodgers will travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a Thursday night MLB matchup at Chase Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Los Angeles is one of the best-run franchises in the league, finishing 111-51 last season and running away with the NL West crown. An NLDS upset at the hands of the San Diego Padres put a dimmer on an otherwise magical season. Manager Dave Roberts is one of the best in the business. Los Angeles is 4-2 this season.

Arizona struggled last season, finishing with a 74-88 record, good for fourth place in the NL West. Manager Torey Lovullo has earned the confidence of the front office, as he was extended towards the end of a 52-win season in 2021. Arizona has accumulated young talent over the past few years. Arizona is 3-3 this season.

Here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

TV: SportsNet Los Angeles, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB.tv

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Freddie Freeman was great in his first season with Los Angeles, hitting .325 with 21 home runs and 47 doubles, which led the league. Freeman also led the league with a .407 OBP, walking 84 times. For an encore, Freeman went 2-4 with a walk in the opener. Mookie Betts, another former MVP, hit 40 doubles and 35 home runs last season, also stealing 12 bases. Catcher Will Smith is one of the best offensive catchers in the league, hitting 26 doubles and 24 home runs last season. Smith has been exceptional since debuting in 2019. As if the lineup needed more help, JD Martinez was signed this offseason. Martinez hit a combined 85 doubles the last two seasons, earning two All-Star nods.

Dustin May is looking for a clean bill of health this season after pitching in just 11 games the last two seasons. May has one of the better fastballs in the league, an upper 90s MPH bowling ball sinker. In his first start, May fired seven shutout innings against Arizona.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Some offseason trades shook up the look of the Arizona lineup. Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. is the biggest name acquired, hitting .291 with 32 doubles for Toronto last season. Gurriel, Jr. will likely spend the season in the middle of this Diamondbacks lineup. Ketel Marte still calls Arizona home, looking to rebound after a rough 2022 season. Marte still managed to slug 42 doubles despite a .240 batting average. Athletic outfielder Kyle Lewis, acquired from Seattle, is a name to watch this season. Lewis has always hit the ball hard, but has hit the ball on the ground too much in his career. Lewis was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2020, so the talent is there. Christian Walker enjoyed a career year in 2022, belting 26 home runs and winning a Gold Glove. Corbin Carroll comes with a huge prospect pedigree.

Merrill Kelly will get the ball for this Dodgers-Diamondbacks game. Kelly was at his best in 2022, pitching to a 3.37 ERA with 177 strikeouts in 200.1 innings, all career bests. Kelly pitched 3.2 shutout innings in his first start.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

May clearly has Arizona’s number, and will continue to in this one.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles -1.5 (+102), over 8.5 (-115)